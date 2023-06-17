Actress Mercy Johnson is once again in the news after an elderly woman claimed to be her mother

In a video making the rounds, a Cameroonian mother claimed to have given birth to the actress and added that she was ready to do a DNA test

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens with some of them commenting on the resemblance between both women

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, is trending on social media for the umpteenth time over claims on who her biological mother is.

A video trended on social media of an elderly Cameroonian woman claiming to have given birth to the movie star. This came shortly after a Ghanaian woman claimed to be the actress' real mum.

In the viral clip, the woman explained that she had tried several times to get in touch with Mercy and she eventually did after linking up with an actor named Francis.

Fans react as Cameroonian woman claims to be Mercy Johnson's mother. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie, Igbo Di Uso / Facebook.

Source: Instagram

According to her, Francis communicated with Mercy on her behalf and the actress replied that she was aware her mother was in Nigeria in a quest to look for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The old woman explained that Mercy also told Francis that she will reach out to her in time but she had not done that in many years.

The Cameroonian explained that Mercy is aware she is her biological mother and if she is in doubt, she is ready to undergo a DNA test.

Also in the viral video, the woman added that Mercy’s husband, Prince Odi, did not heed her request to do a DNA test and that she even travelled to Kogi state to meet the Chief of Kogi over the matter.

She said:

“I prefer make we do the blood test because your husband no allow me and I go to Kogi state to go meet the chief of Kogi. I enter there, I sit down for him yard, the man see my face, I see the man.”

However, the woman also added that she did not give birth to Mercy in Kogi state but in Benue state. According to her, it was a private hospital owned by a Catholic church.

In the video, the aged woman explained that she was in Nigeria or Mercy and her brother. She also revealed that the actress’ birth name is Magdalene Ngei while her brother’s name is Martin Ngei.

She added that Mercy had even asked her what her birth name was and she told her it was Magdalene Ngei. According to the woman, she gave birth to the actress in 1982.

The old woman also made it clear that she was not in search of the actress because of her money. She emphasised her point by saying that since she was young till she reached old age, Mercy was not the one feeding her and she has been eating.

She said:

“I’m not looking at Mercy for her money, because some people dey say I abandon you, I dey find you now because of you get money. For my young age reach old age, no be Mercy dey feed me, I still strong well make money on my own, I no beg from no person.”

“My six years wey I dey for Nigeria since that time wey Mercy call me, no be she dey pay my house, no be her dey feed me, I dey eat every day.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Cameroonian woman claims to be Mercy Johnson’s biological mother

The news of the Cameroonian woman claiming to be the movie star’s mother soon spread on social media and it raised a series of comments. Some netizens found it amusing while others noted that there was a resemblance between the old woman and Mercy Johnson.

Read some of the comments gathered from @Nechesblog2 below:

thepeacethat12:

Knew Mercy and Martin since Borokiri days in port harcourt. Nah mercy we know her as. Also, i knew her dad, never met her mom before. It is well o.”

king_bestty007:

“She looks so much like Mercy in real life this picture is not doing justice to that…”

doctor.tresie_lopez:

“Do the DNA if it's true God bless. There's a lot of explaining to do. If not she's risking going to jail for harassment, stalking and impersonation.”

hadiza_nababa:

“Element of truth though.”

watch_afrik:

“Dementia is her problem sorry ma.”

Anaksjoy6:

“Mercy Johnson don see something .”

beehive_afterparty:

“Wahala be like DNA.”

ella_goldenchild:

“Problem too much abeg.”

chinnynail:

“E fit be true Ooo.”

Mercy Johnson loses dad

Famous actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has continued to mourn her late father, Ametuo Daniel Johnson, as she penned an emotional tribute to him.

The mother of four, who shared a picture of her late dad, shared how difficult it has been for her to accept that he was no more.

Mercy further revealed she has been able to console herself by the fact that her dad was a man who loved God so much and was in a better place.

Source: Legit.ng