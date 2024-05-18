Oyindamola, a close associate of the late singer Mohbad is unhappy with certain claims against him and others who worked with the deceased

He decided to spill the beans and threw shades at Mohbad's father claiming his focus was on the financial gains from his late son

Oyindamola also revealed that the night the Peace crooner passed, his dad wanted an immediate burial, among other things

Oyindamola, a close associate of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has opened up on the demands of the deceased's father, Joseph Aloba.

Mohbad's associate Oyindamola shares what he knows about Mohbad's dad. Image credit: @do_damola, @mohbad_dad

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories on Saturday, May 18, Oyindamola noted that Joseph was concerned about his son building him a church and also seeking other financial benefits from him.

However, when the singer was being assaulted, he was feigning ignorance and the Feel crooner passed away on September 12, 2023.

On the night of his death, Oyindamola said Mohbad's father requested the deceased's YouTube login details. He was only concerned about money and was asking the associates of his son to keep off their family matter.

Also, he revealed that the immediate burial of the singer was his father's idea.

See his posts in the slides below:

Netizens react to Oyindamola's posts

Several Instagram users have reacted to Oyindamola's post. See some of the comments below:

@ficent_luxuries:

"I thought you all were defending the man? Father wey never bury him own son, him go dey wear the son clothes."

@kevwelity:

"He shouldn’t have asked for it na. Make you for dey collect the royalties on a low."

@ricks_multibuy_:

"Everyone supporting Mohbad’s father, I wish that kind of father for you and your generation in Jesus' name."

@texas_bladez:

"Y'all keep coming for this man. If he doesn't not ask for it who will? Who's in the best position to ask please?"

@phina_don:

"Sad. What manner of a father is this ?

@sirshina_:

"Tired of defending this man. If he did all this, then, he’s what they say he is. I first dey reason from fatherly angle."

@janeauslo:

"Before you know they go say this one get affair with Wunmi. It's well."

@princewill_israel:

"I don’t care what happened on the day he died or whatsoever, but it’s creepy for a father to wear his death son’s clothes, not to even talk about the circumstances surrounding the death."

Mohbad's father set to spill more

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, buzzed the internet with a leaked tape of him confessing to knowing his son's murderer.

There had been a lot of back and forth between Joseph Aloba and his daughter-in-law Wunmi regarding his grandson's DNA test.

In the now-trending clip, Mohbad's father claimed to know who killed his son and gave conditions to be met before he would open up.

