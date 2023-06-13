After a restaurant in Abuja threatened to take legal steps against Hilda Baci for denying their event leading to cancellation, the chef has reacted

Hilda went on a live video on her Instagram page, revealing how the agreement was made and why she decided to pull out

The 27-year-old restauranteur added that the brand is trying to mess with her name after trying to use her name to make money

Hilda Baci has told her version of the agreement and alleged breach of contract with an Abuja restaurant.

The chef revealed she was uncomfortable with the fact that the restaurant Vibebyann used her name to headline an event and still charged people N25k to show up.

Sharing receipts and proof on her phone, Hilda disclosed how she was contacted, her eagerness to meet fans, and even offered to cook for free.

Hilda added that despite her reservation about her name being used like that, the brand refused to pull down fliers they had already shared, which earned her a massive backlash on social media.

After finally consulting with her manager, Hilda realized what the Abuja restaurant wanted to do did not align with her; she refunded the N3m she was paid to show up.

The chef added that she has worked so hard for anyone to use her name loosely and for their personal gain especially after she has expressed displeasure at their method of approach.

Netizens react to Hilda Baci's side of the story

crown2la:

"Normally after this whole explanations and evidences she just displayed. She has every right to sue that company for defamation of character and they will pay heavily, using what they posted against her. This is really unfair trying to use her for your own interest when there isn’t any proper agreement between both parties."

real_estatequeen_:

"Some Nigerians will be the weapon that fashion against you.. Torr"

d3.3e:

"People are very funny! Cause how do you wanna use someone that worked hard for her brand to cheat people after she had said no countless times."

barristeropa:

"You don't rush to collect money next time, that's a company, a lot of meetings was held before arriving at paying you. You ruined all their plans after the Twitter issues... Why did u collect the money in d first place. Try and be former next time."

samsontibekpe:

"So they lied that you are collecting 25k."

doriisssssss:

"I said it yesterday that they just wanted to use her to make money."

__buchiii:

"She should sue that vibes by whatever they are. "

buzzsimi:

"Assuming she does not have all recorded, na so e go be yam pepper scatter scatter Hilda is clear!"

