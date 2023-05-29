Actress Mercy Johnson has opened up on how difficult it has been for her to grasp her father's death

Mercy, in a lengthy message, said she has been able to console herself knowing that her late dad knew God

The mother of four expressed how she missed her dad as many of her colleagues and fans penned comforting words to her

Popular actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has continued to mourn her late father, Ametuo Daniel Johnson, as he penned an emotional tribute to him.

The mother of four, who shared a picture of her late dad, shared how difficult it has been for her to come to terms with the fact that he was no more.

Mercy Johnson says she is happy her dad knew God. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

"The very reality of your demise is difficult to grasp. Even as I pen these words down, I am unable to process the thought of never seeing you again. I still feel like it is all a dream to wake up from but alas! I am not sure of what to believe anymore. That you are forever gone is hard to accept," she wrote.

Mercy further revealed she has been able to console herself by the fact that her dad was a man who loved God so much and was in a better place.

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans pen comforting words to Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chrisadahofficial:

"Mat his soul rest in peace. My deepest sympathies ma'am."

bam.babycity:

"Sudden death is always a shock . May God heal and comfort the whole family."

chydamy_okwara:

"He went to meet his maker,there is joy in heaven over the death of a saint.you people should be happy for the way he passed on.may God console you and may his soul rest in peace."

ucheelendu:

"Omg ohhh sis so sorry, pls accept my condolences, May his soul RIP."

iamyvonnejegede:

"Pele friendship mi."

Ka3na mourns late hubby

Ka3na Jones returned to social media days after her husband's demise, Legit.ng reported.

The reality star, who took down her Instagram page earlier this month, revealed her husband passed on on May 1 after battling cancer.

"I never knew what it felt like to lose a LOVED one until I received the sad call from the hospital 01-05-2023! Took exactly three days for me to actually process the information and from that moment of acceptance grieve has consumed my entire world,' she wrote.

