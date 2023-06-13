A woman booked a ride with a friendly driver who was going through a hard time

She tipped him N10,000 for a N2500 ride and he was moved to tears and thanked her

The driver’s wife called her the next day and thanked her for the kindness and generosity

A woman based in Port Harcourt shared her touching experience with a driver who was going through a hard time.

The woman, who identified as Chukwudi Mmesoma on Facebook, booked a ride from the park to his destination on a clean white Rav 4.

Put on the AC

The driver, a man in his mid-50s, was courteous and friendly.

He left the AC on for the rider despite the fuel increase and even suggested a place where the rider could get some food.

The driver waited patiently for Mmesoma for about 30 minutes while she bought her food at Genesis.

She noticed that the driver would occasionally shout in between driving, as if he remembered something tragic, and then apologize immediately.

Moved by his situation

Mmesoma said she felt sorry for him but did not pry into his personal matters.

When they arrived at the destination, the driver checked the price and it was N2500.

The woman decided to tip him generously and sent him N10,000 instead.

The driver was shocked and overwhelmed by the gesture that he was moved to tears.

The next morning, the woman received a call from the driver’s wife. She thanked her profusely for the kindness and generosity.

Wife's appreciation

She said that her husband had come home and told her everything. She said that they were struggling financially and emotionally due to the fuel hike and other challenges they faced.

She said that the extra money had made a huge difference for them and that they were grateful for her compassion.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Maryann Obiageli Azubuike reacted:

"So beautiful whenever you touch a genuine life."

Dike Julia said:

"I will show kindness today and always."

Chinyere Paul wrote:

"People are really going through alot. It shall be well. Thanks for your kind heart."

Cyndy's Blog said:

"Sincerely people are going through a lot in my country 9ja but hang on there,all will be well."

