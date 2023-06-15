Nigerian Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko publicly criticised her colleague Ruby Orjiakor for not meeting up to their contract

The endowed star revealed that she paid Ruby Orjiakor to perform a role in one of her movie productions

Apparently, the latter is yet to show up at the location where the movie is being shot and took to social media to pew things against Destiny

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has called out her colleague Ruby Orjiakor over breach of contract.

The screen beauty disclosed that she paid Ruby for a role in one of her productions after the latter pleaded to work with her.

Destiny Etiko drags Ruby Orjiakor for breaching contract

Source: Instagram

However, Ruby is yet to show up and deliver on the job she was paid for.

According to Destiny, Ruby came on social media to make claims against her and to deal with her.

The Nollywood baddie, who has been pissed by the whole situation, took to social media to heaved notes of warning to Ruby and threaten to give her the beating of her life if she doesn’t return the 700,000 naira she was paid.

"I go beat craze comot for your body, all your teeth go comot."

See her video below

Social media users react to Destiny Etiko’s video calling Ruby out

Graceful Sumo Angie:

"Please be careful destiny."

Blessing Alex:

"Everything online.my love you could have approach her not this."

Pearl Swee:

"I’ve heard from you babyygirl. Chill let me hear from Ruby and know her own side of the story."

Ijegold Francisca:

"Mind the people you call friends.. I love you so much."

Ifeanyi Shedrack:

"I love you for that ASA. Don't take nonsense from those bad bele people abeg. Because you are bigger than that okay. ASA NWA I support you on this."

Source: Legit.ng