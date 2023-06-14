Budding Nollywood actress Ashabi Simple has now opened up about being singer Portable’s latest baby mama

In a video making the rounds, she admitted her fears when she started dating the Zazu crooner because she felt people would taunt her

According to Ashabi, Portable has been supportive and is even ready to do more, she noted that he makes her happy

Young Nollywood actress, Ashabi Simple, recently made headlines after welcoming a child with controversial singer, Portable.

The new parents recently held a naming ceremony for their newborn son and the movie star spoke on her relationship with the Zazu Zeh crooner.

In an interview with @facetvafrica, Ashabi spoke on why she started dating Portable. According to her, she might see a person and be attracted to him but others might not like him.

Fans react as actress Ashabi Simple speaks on dating Portable. Photos: @facetvafrica

Source: Instagram

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“When a person has not experienced a thing, they cannot explain how it is. I also want to say that issues cannot affect people the same way, we are all humans and the way we accept things is different. If I see someone and I like him, other people might see him and not like him because what might be appealing to me about him might be a turn off for the other person.”

The young actress also spoke on her relationship with someone who is also in the entertainment industry like her. According to Ashabi, she never considered being in a relationship with a celebrity but she does not expect it to affect her career.

According to her, Portable has been very supportive and is ready to do more. She said:

“I am happy because it was not in my plans and I never considered marrying an actor talkless of a musician but God did not make it the end of my journey because some people’s careers will end when they face situations they did not expect. But I’m happy because I can’t see the future but I sense that it is not the end, it’s actually a new beginning and a way forward for me. I’m happy because he (Portable) is supportive and he is ready to be more supportive.”

However, Ashabi admitted that she faced challenges in the course of dating Portable. The actress noted that she was concerned about people taunting her but she later decided to do what makes her happy.

In her words:

“I faced a lot but I thank God. Right from time, since I started dating Portable, I was scared that people would taunt and abuse me but I had to sit down and think about if people could console me when I am not happy, when something is my happiness and it’s not that I’m looking for the approval of others, then I have to go for it.”

She also said:

“I’m happy because my man makes me happy because if he is not there for me, today won’t be possible so I’m happy.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as actress Ashabi Simple speaks on dating Portable and welcoming a child with him

The actress’ interview about her relationship with Portable made the rounds and raised mixed feelings from netizens. Read some of them below:

raisingkids__:

“Let it just be on the record that you went into this in your right state of mind. You were not coerced or forced and you knew what you were getting into. You must not come back on social media and start painting the guy has the problem or even the other baby mamas. You must take what you see there with your full chest. Enjoy darling.”

l.tobiloba:

“AH!!! God punish poverty and tomfoolery.”

simisolaalfred:

“So this fine babe like this will be allowing portable to climb her omo.”

teesbeautylane:

“Loro kan sa, it is someone that already fathered babies with 3 different women, that makes you happy. Pele, my dear congratulations.”

motola07:

“Her happiness matters. If she is happy with the position, no wahala!!! Not everyone wld be monogamous.”

nene_george':

“Aunty you never talk true… you weren’t worried about people m0cking you because your happiness depended on his money . If Portable for a bus conductor, you won’t even look at him twice. Stop.”

omaslingerie:

“hope you will be able to explain to your kids why their father behaves the way he dose,You choose to marry weyre because you love him hmmmm it's ok,hope you can handle what comes with marrying a weyre.”

Portable's wife Bewaji reacts as he welcomes child with actress Ashabi Simple

Portable recently welcomed a child with actress Ashabi Simple and it has drawn a reaction from his wife, Omobewaji.

The Zazu Zeh crooner’s wife, Omobewaji, finally broke her silence about the development on her Instagram story.

The young lady posted a video of herself appearing not to be disturbed and accompanied it with a short note where she encouraged other ladies out there. According to Bewaji, every lady with a good heart will someday get what they deserve.

Not stopping there, Portable’s wife also shared a screenshot of an encouraging message she had received from a fan.

Source: Legit.ng