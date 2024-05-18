Global site navigation

Mohbad's Dad Discredit Wunmi's Claim That Liam Is His Grandchild, Peeps React: "This is Abominable"
Mohbad's Dad Discredit Wunmi's Claim That Liam Is His Grandchild, Peeps React: "This is Abominable"

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Mohbad has continued to speak his mind after the passing of his son
  • He recently stated that hair was cut from Mohbad's corpse and he did not know what it was used for
  • Besides, he does not believe that Liam, the son of Mohbad, belongs to him because the singer's friend said he had sexual relations only once with his wife

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has continued to gain the attention of netizens.

Mohbad, his son and his father rock simple outfits
Mohbad's dad opens up about what he knows about his son's child Liam. Image credit: @iamohbad, @mohbad_dad
Source: Instagram

This time, he revealed that Liam, his son's child with his daughter-in-law, Wunmi, is not his grandchild.

He made this statement in an audio shared online, stating that one of Mohbad's friends heard him saying that the singer questioned Wunmi's pregnancy because he slept with her once.

The singer's dad added that he won't accept the boy as his grandchild because his son did not accept the one-year-old as his son.

Listen to what Mohbad's dad said in the link.

Reactions trail Mohbad's dad's statement

Several netizens have commented on the statement of Mohbad's dad. See some of the reactions below:

@wallpaperplace:

'Make una consider our mental health abeg, we are tired."

@honeygee_gold:

"But he tattooed Liam's name on his body."

@solum_x:

"This man should be investigated for his son's death. This behavior is abominable."

@ariesjewelry.co:

"Wunmi should collect the strongest woman award. She is against two parties."

@wethebest_in_everything_we_do:

"Until she get a DNA test, everything Mohbad's dad said about her I will believe it."

@jokey_sleek:

"It’s clear Mohbad's father and prime boy are working together."

@ayanfecreation:

"Please enlighten me, can a DNA still be conducted using Moh as the basis or sample?

@hairvolver:

"Shei this Baba said he and Wunmi were going to mountain and doing prayers so she could conceive? You mean it was just one intimacy they were using for prayer? The inconsistencies of this case sha."

Mohbad's dad lambasted by the singer's associate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyindamola, a close associate of the late singer Mohbad is unhappy with certain claims against him and others who worked with the deceased.

He decided to spill the beans and threw shades at Mohbad's father claiming his focus was on the financial gains from his late son.

Oyindamola also revealed that the night the Peace crooner passed, his dad wanted an immediate burial, among other things.

