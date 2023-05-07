There is usually this popular belief that many celebrities are uneducated or ride on low-level degrees acquired with the least of efforts, but some like Adesua Etomi, Ozo bulked that trend

Nigerians are intelligent and vastly educated people, and this love for sound education is not only limited to the everyday people as some of our faves are duly represented in this respect

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of 6 Nigerian celebrities, actors, actresses, dancers and reality TV stars and singers who all graduated from university with a First Class degree

It might not be well documented or seen as a measure of true success within the entertainment industry; however, it is an achievement worthy of celebrating and exalting.

Legit.ng, in this article, has created an index of top Nigerian celebrities who graduated from college as first-class degree holders.

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

1. Naira Marley graduated with a first class from Crossways College, UK (Business Law):

One of the biggest shockers on this list is ace Afro-street singer Naira Marley, who is seen by many as a ruffian and uneducated because of his style of music.

However, to the shock of many, Naira is a first-class graduate in Business Law from Crossways College, UK.

To add salt to pepper, Marley also has a Masters degree in Business Administration from Harris Academy, Peckham, UK.

2. Adesua Etomi-Wellington finished with a first class (Drama and Performance):

Popular Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington is among the few esteemed Nigerian celebrities who graduated with a first-class degree from the University.

She studied in the UK at the University of Wolverhampton, majoring in Drama, Arts and Performance.

Adesua also has an honorary doctorate from the same college where she bagged her undergraduate first class.

3. Korede Bello bagged a first class from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (Mass Comm):

Young Afropop singer Korede Bello is another Nigerian celebrity who has proven that academic excellence isn't only reserved for those outside the entertainment industry.

The Mavin signee graduated in 2018 from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism with a first class in Mass Communication. Korede won several awards for his academics during his time at the NIJ.

4. Ozo finished from the University of Turiba (Economics And Cybernetics):

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and sports show host Ozomena Chukwu holds the fort for Nigerian celebrities in the reality TV industry.

The ex-BBNaija star has a first-class bachelor's degree in Economics and Cybernetics from the Ukrainian University of Turiba in 2016.

Ozo is one of the most respected graduates of the BBNaija show because of his calm and well-cultured demeanour.

5. Enioluwa Adeoluwa has a first-class from Ekiti State University (Theatre and Performing Arts):

Fast-rising lifestyle influencer and media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa is another class act proving that one can be a celebrity and still be academically sound.

The Ekiti state-born beauty and fashion enthusiast has a first-class Theatre and Performing Arts degree from his home state's university. He graduated in 2018 at 19, and in 2021 he bagged a Master's degree from Pan-Atlantic University in Marketing Communication.

Enioluwa is actually from a home of academicians; his father is a professor and the Vice-Chancellor of Bamidele Olumilua University.

At the same time, his mom is a professor and the CEO of Expression of God's Heritage Nigeria Limited (NGO).

6. Van Vicker Joseph graduated from University with a first Class 21 years after leaving school:

Ghanaian-born Nollywood actor Van Vicker is a prime example of delay is not denial. The actor who couldn't go to university after leaving secondary school because of financial reasons recently finished from Accra University College of Communications (A.U.C.C).

21 years after leaving secondary school Van Vicker graduated with a first class in Strategic Communication from A.U.C.C. He is another that deserves to be celebrated.

