Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu state, has offered a medical scholarship to Lotanna Azuokeke for his excellent performance in the 2023 UTME

Azuokeke set a new record by scoring 337 out of 400 points to break a five-year jinx at the UTME exams

The 15-year-old was reported to have scored a staggering 99 points in mathematics, 86 in physics, 88 in chemistry and 64 in English

Enugu, Enugu - Lotanna Azuokeke, a 15-year-old student of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate who smashed the highest score record of the just-concluded 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE), has been offered a university scholarship.

As reported by The Nation, Azuokeke was offered a fully funded scholarship to study medicine at Godfrey Okoye University (GOU), Enugu state.

The 15-year-old Azuokeke is a native of Ọba in Idemmili South LGA of Anambra State. Photo: Jamb official, Igbere TV

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Rev. Fr. Christian Anieke, made this known on Friday, May 5, at the presentation of a car to a student who was made the Vice Chancellor of the institution for a day.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported Azuokeke smashed the UMTE record scoring 337 points out of 400.

Azuokeke was reported to have scored a staggering 99 points in mathematics, 86 in physics, 88 in chemistry and 64 in English.

Student smash CGPA record at Enugu varsity

In another development, Vitalis Iloanuwusi, a 400-level student of GOU, was reported to have also smashed the university's cumulative grade point of 5.0, Daily Nigerian reported.

Iloanuwusi was, in turn, made the institution's Vice Chancellor for a day, becoming the first male student to attain such height.

While speaking on the development, VC Anieke said:

“The VC is offering this extraordinary student a full scholarship to study in our college of medicine, and this is in line with my passion for education, and desire to empower young people and make them extraordinary.”

