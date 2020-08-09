Ozo BBN: The bio of the BBNaija contestant Ozoemena Chukwu

Ozo BBN was among the male contestants in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show. He gained hundreds of thousands of BBNaija fans from the first day he appeared on the show. Ozoemena Chukwu's supporters call themselves the Superions. Moreover, they launched fierce social media campaigns that enabled him to dominate the show for so long.

Ozo Chukwu featured in BBNaija season 5, which aired last year during the COVID 19 lockdown season. Photo: @zenmagafrica

Source: Facebook

Most of Chicku's fans felt Nengi was way below his league. They urged him to woe someone else, but the Biggie house's princess had already captured his heart. Ozo and TikyTee's eviction in the show's penultimate week broke many hearts. Was he lucky enough to of his dreams?

Ozo BBNaija's profile summary

Birth name: Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu

Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu Famous as: BBNaija Ozo

BBNaija Ozo Date of birth: 4th August 1993

4th August 1993 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Age: 28 years old in 2021

28 years old in 2021 State of origin: Imo State, Nigeria

Imo State, Nigeria Occupation: Entrepreneur, business and sports analyst/consultant

Entrepreneur, business and sports analyst/consultant Undergraduate studies: Kharkiv National University Of Radio Electronics in Ukraine

Kharkiv National University Of Radio Electronics in Ukraine Qualification: BSc. Economics and Cybernetics

BSc. Economics and Cybernetics Undergraduate studies:

Qualification: BA in Strategic Communication for Leadership, Communication and Media Studies

BA in Strategic Communication for Leadership, Communication and Media Studies Postgraduate studies: Riga Technical University in Europe

Riga Technical University in Europe Qualification: MSc. Business and Financial Management

MSc. Business and Financial Management Professional training: Professional Football Scouts Association (PFSA)

Professional Football Scouts Association (PFSA) Expertise: Football scouting skills

Football scouting skills Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Net worth: $45,000

$45,000 Instagram: officialozo_

officialozo_ Twitter: Ozoemena Chukwu

Ozoemena Chukwu Facebook: Ozo Chukwu Big Brother Nigeria

Ozo Chukwu Big Brother Nigeria TikTok: officialozo

Ozo BBNaija's biography

What is Ozo BBN's real name? His birth name is Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu. The celebrity was born and raised in Imo State, Nigeria, alongside his three beautiful sisters. Meanwhile, Ozo's parents are ageing like fine wine. They have glowing skin and look young and healthy.

How old is Ozo? Ozo of Big Brother Naija is 28 years old in 2021. Since his birthday is 4th August 1993, meaning he joined the show at age 26. Last year, his family, friends, and BBN housemates flocked to social media to celebrate his 27th birthday.

Joseph Chukwu comes from a family of intellects. While his dad and two sisters are in the medical profession, the celebrity's third sister is a lawyer, and his mum is a professor.

Educational background

Chukwu has not been left behind when it comes to academic excellence. He got first-class honours in BSc. Economics and Cybernetics at the Kharkiv National University Of Radio Electronics in Ukraine.

The star then flew to Riga Technical University, where he studied a Masters of Science degree in Business and Financial Management from 2016 to 2018. It is a prominent school located in Riga, Latvia, Northern Europe.

Riga is Latvia's capital city, and the dominant local language in this country is Latvian. Ozoemena Chukwu got a Bachelor of arts degree in Strategic Communication for Leadership, Communication and Media Studies at Latvia's Turība University (Biznesa augstskola Turība).

He earned the BA degree in 2017 while still undertaking the business degree. In 2017, the star also got football scouting training at the Professional Football Scouts Association (PFSA) in the United Kingdom. PFSA is the world's most reliable football academy for scout courses.

Career history

The BBNaija star is adventurous and a go-getter. Joseph has versatile experience in various professions. His first job was as a Chief Operating Officer at Stemay CCXL3 clothing brand from 2012 and 2015.

The celebrity also worked as a high school football coach and teacher under the Federal Government of Nigeria and Rangers Football Club from November 2014 to October 2015

In 2017, Joseph was a Player scout for FS METTA/Latvijas Universitāte between March to April and a Customer Relations Specialist at Intelligent Systems from August to December.

He served the Latvian Football Federation as a Football academy analyst from May to August 2018 and a Sports analyst at Dream FM in Nigeria from April to May 2019. Before joining BBN, Joseph was an HR and compliance manager for a chemical production company called Dezern Nigeria.

BBNaija Ozo's net worth is $45k, and he feels that his most outstanding achievement was working for a UEFA Federation. He made more than N3 million and also got a new Innoson car while on Big Brother Nigeria.

What does Ozo BBN do for a living? He does business and is also a business/sports analyst and consultant. The Superions love Chukwu so much that they bought him a brand new Toyota Prado SUV and a house in August 2021. The terrace duplex was a gift for his 28th birthday.

Is Ozo and Nengi dating?

He was the first contestant in Biggie’s house and was fond of Nengi and Dorathy. Ozo described Nengi Hampson from Bayelsa state as attractive and tried to be her boyfriend. Although most of his fans opposed his decision, some were disappointed when he left the show single.

He was the second housemate to win the Head of House (HoH) after Nengi. People expected him to make Nengi his deputy, but he chose Dorothy. Joseph later picked his crush, Nengi, as his deputy the second time he won the title.

Ozo Chukwu is yet to introduce a wife, girlfriend, or fiancé to his online family. Therefore, his fans believe he is still single or might be dating someone low-key. Tabloids find it is challenging to dig deeper into his love life since Chukwu is good at protecting his privacy when he wants to.

Ozo BBN left fans with beautiful and unforgettable memories. In addition, he made Big Brother Naija Lockdown quite interesting. As of this writing, the BBN legend has more than two million followers on social media.

Source: Legit.ng