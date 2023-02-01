Controversial Nigerian singer Naira Marley has been trending online after an interview of a lady who used to live in his compound went viral

In her interview, the lady revealed that while sharing the premises with Naira, she found that most of what is portrayed in his music isn't his true nature

The lady disclosed that sometimes Naira Marley would stay indoors for six days straight without going out

Controversial Nigerian street music sensation Naira Marley has been the subject of a major conversation online after a lady, who used to live in a house owned by the singer, shared her experiences from being around Marley.

The lady who said she spent six days in the compound with Naira Marley, revealed that while she was there she only saw his face twice.

Source: Instagram

She went on to note that most of what is shown in the media about Naira Marley isn't really who he is, and it was all a form of PR for the type of music he does and nothing more.

Watch the lady talk about Naira Marley during an interview with journalist Shaddee:

See what netizens are saying about the Naira Marley revelation

@real_mikeorgan:

"Then why is he selling what he’s not to the media ??? All the rubbish and talks he says and act on the internet is not who he is real life but people are emulating his acts and talks on his videos... Well, believe at your own risk rubbish.. you hear little children talk about bmbm and fuk like they are born with it, things they hard from songs and you come here to say that’s not who he his? What message are you passing to the kids again..?"

@israelnobles_banana:

"The guy got msc in united kingdom...yet, some will think school is a scam...lol."

@man_like_elijah:

"Marlians are basically introverts we only want to smoke indoor and relax."

@peterdedit:

"Someone please remind me of the bad things he does. I only remember what he says for people like me who loves such talks but don't do dirty."

@realcertifiedjunior:

"Normal lifestyle."

@qontroldesk:

"Dey play! Una no fit vibe , why e go come out?"

