The Nigerian entertainment industry has continued to strive to build a symbiotic relationship between Nollywood and the music sector

While music uses rhythms, beats, and lyrics to express fictitious or real-life experiences, movies use acting to achieve the same

Over the years, we have seen a couple of Nollywood stars venture into music production. The same goes for music stars making their debut appearances in acting scenes.

Aside from the fact that most of these movies sample some of our top-charting Afrobeats songs, we get to see music icons grace some exciting roles too.

Legit.ng looked into the moments some Nigerian top singers made their way into the movie industry.

Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage made her acting debut in the popular MTV Base Shuga series during the start of her musical career in 2013.

The Kele Kele Love breakout star was also featured in one of the episodes of Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary.

However, it appears that the singer has more concrete plans to further her talent in acting as she sets to take a lead role in her forthcoming movie "Water and Garri", directed by Meji Alabi.

Falz

Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, is one of the few Nigerian artists who has found the balance to juggle between Nollywood and the music sector. The Ello Bae singer can easily pass as a hip-hop act, just as an actor.

Falz gained his first entry into acting with his appearance on Jenifa’s Dairy before moving on to star in blockbusters like Chief Daddy, Merry Men, and Brotherhood.

In January 2023, Falz made it to the top three on the list of the highest-grossing actors in 2022, ahead of veterans including Nkem Owoh, Jim Iyke, and Femi Adebayo.

Omawumi

Omawumi Megbele, known by her stage name Omawumi, has made a series of interesting appearances in Nigerian films.

In 2010, the soul artist made her screen debut with the high-budget AMAA award-winning film Inale. A Nigerian musical drama hosting an array of actors from Nollywood and Hollywood.

In 2013, her second appearance was made alongside Ice Prince in the Ghanaian movie ‘House of Gold’ produced by Yvonne Nelson.

The Bottom Belle singer joined forces with her colleague and friend Waje to create a movie production company, where she starred in the company’s first release, "She Is".

Omawumi has also starred in other blockbusters, such as Night Bus to Lagos and Oloture.

Waje

Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, is also known for gearing her talent towards the movie industry.

The talented vocalist also starred in the movie, She Is, produced by her joint company with Omawumi. Besides that, Waje has also acted in other popular films, including Tunnel, Fifty, and Heaven’s Hell.

Seyi Shay

The Nigerian diva is well known for her debut appearance in the 2018 high-grossing movie Lara and the Beat, which is now available on Netflix.

Seyi Shay stunned her fans with her well-delivered performance as the lead character in the film.

Reminisce

Reminisce is another Nigerian singer popularly known for his villainous role in the famous 2018 movie King of Boys.

The indigenous rap lord took his street credibility to the big screen and delivered a commendable performance in the political thriller.

Banky W

The Nigerian Regae and Blues Lord did something spectacular in The Wedding Party that will be difficult to forget in the history of romantic Nollywood films.

The renowned musician has also appeared in other high-rating Nigerian movies, including Sugar Rush and Up North.

Davido

The global Afrobeats icon isn’t left out on this one, as he made a grand debut on the international movie scene in Hollywood with his feature in Coming to America 2 as a performer, where he performed his love hit, Assurance.

King Sunny Ade

Chief Sunday Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade, has made a couple of interesting appearances in Hollywood films.

In 1983, the Juju maestro played a lead role in the American neo-noir drama Breathless. In 1987, he made a cameo appearance in the Hollywood comedy movie "O.C and Stiggs.

He has also been featured in a few Nollywood movies in the early 2000s.

