A man has been left heartbroken after his wife dumped him two months after she moved to America

The man happened to sponsor her financially through university and also pulled his resources for her US migration

The couple's WhatsApp chats have gone viral and got many talking as people slammed his estranged wife

A woman has dumped her husband two months after she landed in the United States.

WhatsApp chats of the couple reposted by influencer @jon_d_doe on Twitter showed that the man, Michael, not only saw the lady named Abigail through school but sponsored her migration to America.

Illustrative photo of a man and a woman obtained from Getty Images. Photo Credit: Jonathan Knowles, Klaus Vedfelt, Twitter/@6hStage

Source: Getty Images

Michael messaged his wife two months after she left the country and she kept ignoring him. It was at the point that he threatened to lay a curse on her that she responded.

The lady showed little regard for him and ignored that they already have a son together. She said she wanted someone up to her class and hence was leaving Michael.

The heartbroken man reminded her about how he took her and her sister under his care when their family rejected them following their parent's demise.

Abigail threatened to sue him and dropped the shocker that she never loved him and accused him of forcing himself on her. Michael who claimed to have sold his two cars and used all his savings for his love was shocked.

See the tweets below:

Reactions on social media

@ChigaemezuAnth1 said:

"Men will never learn, women will always be loyal to their feelings and emotions, not your sacrifices.focus on becoming the best you can before investing in a woman."

@UGbestt said:

"I told my BFF last night that most women are ungrateful, no matter the sacrifice a man did for her she'll always see it as a payoff from the sex they're having.

"And if she's his wife, she will still see as her right and payoff for being with him."

@isaacmelody said:

"Yes be cold to bad women, be fair but firm with the good ones, only reward women when they do something "you like", set boundaries early, let them know there are repercussions if your rules are broken, and stick to your threats, never let their tears affect you."

@Ikechukwuisking said:

"You see the reason why I can’t love any woman . I am damaged Beyond repair. I love myself with passion to even care for any human again . I swear with my life anything that concern love is not for me . The end."

@izzy_mbonu said:

"He should be going for Thanksgiving. Better be alone than be with the wrong person.

"Man, pick up the pieces and move on. There's greater happiness ahead. That's what I normally tell myself in this kind of situation."

Man dumps lady who sponsored him abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out that her boyfriend she sponsored abroad dumped her.

The young lady said she sponsored her lover's overseas migration with all her savings only to be blocked by him a month after he got to his destination.

She added that he blocked her after sending her a breakup message. The lady could not control her emotions. Anjie's sad clip had netizens sympathising with her.

Source: Legit.ng