Late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, is marking her birthday and has sent a message to her lovers all over the world.

In a note she penned, she requested that they shouldn't celebrate her on her special day but rather dedicate the day to her late partner.

The mother of one who is wrapped in a DNA saga with her father-in-law said that her fans should celebrate the life that her late husband lived and also pray for the repose of his soul.

Wunmi speaks about Mohbad

In her post, she said the late singer was more than just her partner but her best friend and gist partner.

Stating further, Wunmi Aloba noted that her late Mohbad gave her the best birthday gift which was her son.

Recall that Mohbad was snatched away in his prime when he was just 27 years. A lot of controversy rose up after his death.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Wunmi on her birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@ayo_miade:

"We keep praying for him and we hope he get justice but DNA tofe se nko (what about the dna)."

@bash_elesh:

"Loshey DNA werey. Leave epistle."

@segun_kunlew:

"The fear of DNA is the beginning of kirikiri."

@lord_cashie_connect:

"Go do DNA."

@itz_akindamola:

"Her usual tactics, Emotional blackmail, RIP Mohbad."

@im_phonical_eldfor:

"Shey this girl go talk say she never knack since when Mohbad kpai??"

@kvnging____:

"I can’t even read all those things, The more she run from the DNA the more I know she is hiding something."

@none.existence245:

"Emotional blackmail and manipulation."

@yungemmax:

"All this things you Dey do no justify anything.. Alaywe lo se DNA."

@yp_heart:

"Wunmi just do the DNA , why are you avoiding it , what will it takes ? Watch Nigerians praise you and shower you with gifts , if Liam is Mohbad son , but if the DNA comes out the other way , my dear , nothing in this world will save your from everyday bashing. We see what you are trying to do o,."

Wunmi questioned Nigerians asking for DNA

Legit.ng had reported that Wunmi had reacted after her video leaked on social media.

She lambasted those demanding DNA test from her and told them that they had no right to do that.

The mother of one had begged Nigerians to ask her father-in-law to get a court order for the DNA.

Source: Legit.ng