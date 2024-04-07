Over the last few days, Nigerian singer Davido has been in the news a lot as reports about him acquiring a new "tear rubber" private jet went viral

This isn't the first time the singer has taken to his social media page to announce the purchase of a private jet

However, the previous times Davido made the announcement, reports have come out to debunk him as the owner; instead, it is claimed that they both belong to his father

So the question is, who owns this new private jet? One significant thing to know about this new purchase is that the Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, never declared himself the owner.

However, comments that came after his post, especially from his friends, signees, and colleagues, stirred the thought that Davido was the owner of the new PJ.

Tunde Ednut reveals some unique facts about Davido's new private jet and its true owner. Photo credit: @davido/@mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

His pals like Peruzzi and Cubana Chiefpriest were some of the singer's close associates who reacted to his latest purchase.

Famous blogger Tunde Ednut recently shared a post which has got people talking. In his post, he shared clips of all three jets claimed to be owned by Davido.

Ednut also helped clarify which of the three is genuinely Davido's own and how much it cost.

Davido's three private jets and the cost

In the caption of his post, Tunde Ednut noted that Davido is the only Nigerian artist who owns a private jet.

He also noted that Davido had once claimed ownership of the three PJs. But he clarified that not all three belong to the singer.

Based on what Ednut shared in his post, the latest purchase was Davido's first privately owned aeroplane and it cost, over $75m.

See Tunde Ednut's post below:

Comments trail Tunde Ednut's post about Davido

Here are some of the comments gathered from the post by Legit.ng:

@ekua_paulla:

"Wizkid is still the richest artist in Africa Real hustler no rich parents."

@segunbtc2023:

"You mean his father's jet? Osumo fake life."

@oghenebroyhen:

"It’s not bad if you Tunde owns a private jet abi there swear for youall these your post is to mock wizkid mr jingle bell."

@viks_vico:

"I thought Wizkid had a private jet?"

@jaiyesmg:

"Funny enough Wizkid, Burna, Tems are the only artists either with Grammy awards."

@og_akorede:

"That one na una papa business Ori ade Baba Imade."

@diego_pounds:

"Tunde is only artist who sing jingle bell 3 times and e no blow . No shades."

@ezeghe001:

"Wizkid FC go think say na film trick."

@kingkopay:

"He is the biggest artist in the whole of Africa, top 50 in the united state, has one of the most unique voices, most followed musical artist in Africa… davido is the biggest."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

