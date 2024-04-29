A mother has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter flinging away the clothes she kept on her chair

After throwing down the clothes, she sat comfortably on the chair and stepped on her mother's clothes which were on the floor

The little girl began to point fingers at her mum while speaking gibberish in a way that seemed like she was warning her never to try it again

A video of a little girl tackling her mother for keeping her clothes on her personal chair has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The pained little girl threw down her mother's clothes from the chair and comfortably on it afterwards.

Little girl throws mum's clothes down

Source: TikTok

Girl rages after seeing clothes on chair

In the video shared on TikTok by @o.lexi0, the little girl first flung all the clothes her mother kept on her chair.

She the proceeded to sit on the chair while stepping on the clothes she threw on the floor.

As if that was not enough, she went ahead to speak sternly in gibberish in a way that seemed like she was warning her mother to desist from such an act.

The little girl’s mother shared the video with the caption:

“Pov: my daughter is soo dramatic. Never a dull moment with her.”

Reactions as girl flings mum's clothes

Funny netizens in the comments section on TikTok drummed support for the little girl and asked her mother why she would keep her clothes on her daughter's chair.

Tessy Kingsley said:

“She will be like, don't tell me what to do.”

@user9151433893069 said:

“Y you self go put clothe for her chair? Na u first start now.”

Lady zion reacted:

“Wow I too much love her, woman you don't know where you go take your clothe.”

Woman leader said:

“If no be trouble you Dey find y ur clothes go Dey her chair.”

Fresh reacted:

“She was like no try am for your life again.”

Codipresh reacted:

“Dnt put anything on her chair my sons go help u soak am for inside water for bathroom Dnt go close his chair or Bicycle.”

Gina commented:

“Why she fling the clothes like that.”

360cheers said:

“Don't put it there next time ohh I'll personally give her matches.”

ugwuadaeze526 said:

“Y una sef put clothes on top her chair? If no be her mouth una dey find.”

Source: Legit.ng