A Nigerian man has narrated how his furious neighbour paid back his girlfriend for cheating on him

According to the tweet, the man found out that his girlfriend was sleeping with another man but he kept it to himself

After drafting a revenge plan, he carried it out step by step and left the lady heartbroken and in severe pains

A Nigerian man recently found out that his girlfriend was sleeping with another man and he drafted a revenge plan.

He was sitting at home with her when a message popped up on her phone from her side boo, thanking her for treating him well in bed.

After seeing the message, he pretended not to see it but played along with her and even treated her more nicely.

Subsequently, he got another girlfriend while still in the relationship. He went ahead to sleep with all his cheating girlfriend's friends and then planned his introduction to his new girl.

When it was time for his wedding, he called the attention of his cheating girlfriend and told her everything he had done to her. She wept bitterly but it was too late.

Twitter user, Masterpiece, who shared the story on Twitter, narrated in part:

"My neighbour dropped his then gf for counselling and waited till she was done and drove her home. N.B: There were staying together at that time. While she was relaxing on his chest a message popped up saying "the 'bedmatics' was hella crazy today" he saw the message and pretended.

"He promised himself that he would eventually get his revenge someday. He became too nice to her that she almost suspected him then he took everything one day at a time. He had already broken up with her but he never told her cos he had everything planned out then."

Social media reactions

Love Haret said:

"Lols. I feel bad for the new gf. she got herself a dog for the street. Shame. This dude hurt so many people just cos one person cheated him."

Pamilerin commented:

"Dats not revenge lol..u just stressed urself n got some diseases and bcame unfaithful to ur new gf.shior."

Senile Coder added:

"In all this i pity "the other girlfriend/wife". God forbid! that type of husband. The first girlfriend dodged a bullet. BTW, I am not saying what she did was right."

Man discovers girlfriend has been cheating after checking her phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Ogungbadega Martins, has narrated how he was heartbroken by a lover of many years. On Thursday, December 15, he revealed on a Facebook group, Rant HQ Extension, that the lady he has been dating for years got his heart in tatters.

He admitted that the lady was with him when he was not financially okay. The man who is planning on travelling in 2023 said that he wanted to marry her before relocating so that she can come and join him abroad as his wife.

A few months before Martins was billed to travel, he revealed that he stumbled on her phone and realised that she has been cheating on him, going by the different texts and voice notes he read and saw.

