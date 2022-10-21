Nollywood actress Destiny seems to currently be in a very upset and sad mood as she takes to her social media to call out the husband of her friend that recently passed on

Destiny Etiko slammed men in one of her posts, saying no man is worth dying while advising women to walk out on their relationships once they notice it is not working out

The actress wrote in a post that she recently lost a close friend because of something her husband did to her while slamming the man, a drunk

Nollywood fast-rising actress Destiny Etiko recently sparked reactions online after she took to her Instagram page to slam the male folks while advising that relationship is not a do-or-die affair.

Etiko, in her post, slammed the husband of her friend that recently passed away. She blamed the man for her death while calling him a drunk.

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko holds no bar back as she slams the husband of her friend that recently passed away, blaming him for her death. Photo credit: @destinyetiko

Source: Instagram

The movie star noted in her post that no man is worth dying for because if you do, men will not hesitate to replace you instantly.

Drama doll like she is usually referred to, also revealed in her post that some men are so mean and they don't deserve any good woman in their life.

See the video of Destiny Etiko and her friend that recently passed below:

See Destiny Etiko's post slamming men below:

See some of the reactions Destiny Etiko's post stirred online:

@equishops_official:

"When both of you took a walk to the bar as the dating starting, you should have advised him that alcohol is not good to the human system. I hate complaining ... honestly ....We all have parents and witness how they successfully train us till we grow ....life is about Patience."

@goodboydavidking:

"I feel your plight my dear. So sorry about your loss. May we never be a victim of any ugly circumstances."

@lexii_theofficial:

"This is so sad so many women suffering inside, pray confort for the family."

@richgang_official00:

"But some women are actually the reason for all this fight."

@ladygrace360:

"Please tell these women a man does not define you."

Source: Legit.ng