The real reason Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle will be visiting Nigeria in May 2024 has emerged

The Sussexes are visiting Nigeria at the request of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa

The visit will also serve as a great opportunity for Meghan who revealed that she has Nigerian ancestry

FCT, Abuja - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to visit Nigeria in May 2024.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly visiting at the request of Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are visiting Nigeria for Invictus Games talks Photo credit: @oyiboediri/@blueprintafric

As reported by The Mirror, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced that the couple will meet with Service members and host a variety of cultural activities.

Why Prince Harry, Meghan are visiting Nigeria

It was gathered that the visit would be a good one for Meghan after she revealed in her podcast series, Archetypes, that she has Nigerian ancestry.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said it makes sense for the couple to make the trip as Nigeria is hoping to host a future Invictus Games and Meghan's ancestry links to the country.

Former special assistant on digital/new media to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari said Musa reportedly met Harry in Germany last September at the Invictus Games, established for injured and sick serving and retired military personnel.

Harry is Patron of the Games, and his visit to Nigeria is apparently connected to this.

Ogunlesi via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @toluogunlesi, said Nigeria became the first African country to take part in the Invictus Games, winning 1 gold and 1 silver in September 2023.

He also confirmed that Nigeria has also expressed interest in hosting the Games in the near future.

Fitzwilliams said the visit is not a sign the couple wish to return to working royal life with tours and royal trips.

Meghan is said not to join Harry to visit the United Kingdom to celebrate ten years of the Invictus Games.

She will, however, join him for the Africa trip just two days later.

Fitzwilliams added that the visit to Nigeria will serve as a face saver for Meghan.

"It's [the visit to Nigeria] a very good face saver with Meghan not coming to Britain and shows a bit of PR nous."

Prince Harry wants to raise son Archie in Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that South Africans shared interesting responses to recent revelations that Prince Harry hoped to raise his firstborn son Archie in Africa.

This is according to the world-renowned primatologist Dame Jane Goodall who is not only friends with King Charles but also had the opportunity to interview Harry for Vogue Magazine in 2019.

While not much is known beyond this statement, some Mzansi netizens were less than impressed by the Prince's view, as they felt it indicated a very primitive view of Africa as a continent.

