Ace actress Destiny Etiko trends online as she came for the popular Instagram news blog, Instablog9ja who reported that she has never had sexual intercourse before in her life at 33

Instablog9ja reported that Destiny Etiko recently had an interview with OAK TV where she revealed that she has been chaste all her life because she has crippling social anxiety

However, Destiny had come out to react to the report made by Instablog, slamming them as insensitive while also gunning for the head of popular OAP Daddy Freeze

Fast-rising Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has been trending online all day after news about her bedroom lifestyle and staying chaste all her life went viral.

According to a report made by the popular Instagram news platform, Instablog9ja who claimed that the actress revealed that she has a health condition, which is why she has remained celibate all her life.

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko reacts to reports of being chaste all her life, even at 33, brutally dragging Daddy Freeze. Photo credit: @daddyfreeze/@destinyetikoofficial

In reaction to the report, Destiny revealed in a post shared on her page that she had reached out to Instablog9ja to debunk the report as untrue.

"Na una Papa and Mama no go do kpef before" - Destiny Etiko curses Daddy Freeze

She also called out famous gossip OAP Daddy Freeze who she claimed was the one who sold the lies about her being untouched at 33 to Instablog.

In the viral clip, Destiny debunked the lies and brutally slammed Daddy Freeze, using several unprintable words to describe the media personality.

See Destiny Etiko's post reacting to Instablog's report about being chaste:

See Instablog9ja's report about Destiny Etiko being celibate all her life:

See how netizens reacted to the report about Destiny Etiko being chaste or celibate

@edinovictoria:

"If they said u are a vrgin then u are a vrgin now."

@destinylover400:

"The man wants easy life.. so he’s using your good name sweetheart to eat shame on you what ever your name is she’s blessed you’re not professional at all u drink peoples blood shame on you."

@amarachiigidimbah:

"My fellow vrgin why are you stressing yourself , We are proud Virginias, what else?"

@kevinikeduba:

"My fellow vrgin."

@amacandy:

"Na the Igbo wey she take para they sweet me pass."

@ammy_arrays:

"Wahalur for who no be VRGIN.. Na by force to be VRGIN, na wa."

@worha_sonia:

"She’s a vrgin actually, I noticed her life matters‍♀️."

@stanbnx:

"Even Vrgin Mary will be shocked when she hears this.."

Source: Legit.ng