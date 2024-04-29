A lady and her fashion designer got netizens talking after they displayed their latest design online

The attire was a recreation of what fashion designer Veekee James wore recently, which got the commendation of her fans

Veekee and the lady's attire were similar and one would not easily notice any difference because their body types fit the style

A lady displayed the outfit her fashion designer made for her which was a replication of a dress worn by fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

Veekee James looked lovely in her outfit. Image credit: @veekee_james

The outfit comprised a black jacket with buttons from its chest to the waist area. Its hem was designed with white fabric which gave it a classy look.

Her white palazzo trousers had a pleated design and it flowed to the ground. She combined her attire with a black bag, silver earrings, and beautiful makeup that made her look elegant.

The lady's fashion designer recreated Veekee's exact style, though it did not have an obvious pleat design on her palazzo trousers. She also wore silver earrings and her makeup complemented her looks.

Netizens had a hard time deliberating on who rocked it better because both outfits looked gorgeous on the ladies wearing them.

See Veekee James and the lady's outfit in the video below:

Netizens react to both outfits

Check out some of the reactions to Veekee James' outfit and what the lady got below:

@charity_wd:

"Only the shoulder pad positioning was off but she did amazingly well."

@lumi__fash:

"Here’s a customer who picked a cloth on a model that matched her body size. 10/10 for the tailor. 5 star for the customer."

"She bodied it so well."

@ib_harry:

"Phew!! I was scared."

@oldenz_collections:

"Feels good seeing a good review mehn."

@foxyells88:

"This tailor is so lucky. If not, na swear we go just swear for am."

@_mobisayo:

"It’s so fine."

@mz_bibaz:

"This is an absolute 10/10."

@preciouscoutures:

"This is so beautiful."

