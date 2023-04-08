In December 2022, Iyabo Ojo pleasantly surprised social media by publicizing her relationship with popular entertainment businessman Paul Okoye aka Paulo.

Since the big reveal, the actress can be likened to a teenager in love for the first time. At 45, the mum of two shamelessly flaunts her man, gushes over him, and even disclosed her special name for him.

Iyabo Ojo and Paulo share loved-up moments Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng has put together a list of times, Iyabo and Paulo shamelessly gave netizens couple goals.

1. Iyabio Ojo celebrates Paulo on his 56th birthday

On Paulo's 56th birthday recently, social media stood still as Iyabo Ojo gave a cinematic performance that earned her commendations.

The actress, in a video on Instagram, heaped praises and accolades on her man, expressing how much he means to her.

The mum of two took it up a notch and brought out the little boy in her man by surprising him with a birthday cake.

2. Iyabo and Paulo celebrate each other's daughter's birthdays

The couple got netizens praising them for extending their love to each other's kids after they celebrated them on social media.

Paulo's daughter celebrated her birthday first, and Iyabo, being an extra woman, sent a surprise crew bearing gifts to her.

When Iyabo's Priscy also clocked a new age, Paulo shared photos of her on his page, celebrating her like a father would his daughter.

3. Paulo gushes over his woman for being a true believer in Nigeria

Famous Nigerian socialite and show promoter Paulo Okoye sparked reactions online with a post about his lover, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Paulo described Iyabo as a true believer in one Nigeria in the post. He further noted that he was yet to meet anyone more passionate about the country than his woman.

Impressed fans joined Paulo in gushing over his dutiful lover.

4. Iyabo Ojo seeks solace in Paulo during election drama

After fighting and getting dragged on social media, Iyabo Ojo went back to being lovey-dovey with her lover, entertainment guru, Paulo.

The actress shared a video with her man as they giggled and danced like teenagers in love.

Smitten with each other, Iyabo and her man held themselves as they silently gushed over each other on the dance floor.

5. Iyabo Ojo and Paulo pledge enjoyment in their relationship

The couple has two children each, and at their age, they have made it clear that having more kids is not on the table.

Paulo revealed that if Iyabo ever gets pregnant at his age, he would run away because he is not ready to start nurturing a child when he should be looking forward to becoming a grandfather.

Iyabo, on her part, made it clear that all they want to do in the relationship is to travel and enjoy themselves because the last time she was in the baby-making business was almost 22 years ago.

