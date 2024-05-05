An abducted pastor's wife and two others escaped after their abductors slept off while taking them to their den

The police operatives from Ofosu Division in Idare LGA of Ondo state arrested the kidnappers after the victims identified one of them

According to the police, the kidnappers fell asleep after taking hard drugs which made their victims escape

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ondo state - Operatives of the Ondo state police command have arrested five suspected kidnappers for abducting a pastor’s wife and two other persons.

The kidnappers were arrested by the police after their victims identified one of them in the Idare local government area of the state.

Kidnappers sleep off after abducting pastor’s wife in Ondo Photo credit: @/PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by , the pastor’s wife and others escaped after the kidnappers slept off while taking them to their den.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The police commissioner, Peter Abayomi, said the kidnappers slept off due to the intake of hard drugs.

The suspected kidnappers are Garuba Mumuni, 27, Yusuf Tale, 21, Kabiru Muhammed,16, Shaibu Umar and Adamu Mohammed, 22.

Abayomi said the kidnappers were unconscious when the victims ran away.

“A case of kidnapping was reported at Ofosu Division, that a pastor’s wife and a member were kidnapped in the church while the third victim was kidnapped while picking snails at the farm.

“The victims however escaped from their assailants on different dates after they had taken hard drugs and slept off."

The police boss added that the arrest was made after one of the victims informed the police who trail the suspect, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Legit.ng recalls that several passengers in two buses were kidnapped by gunmen in Inyele Eteke in the Olalamaboro local government area of Kogi state.

The kidnap incident caused fear among road users on the popular Kogi-Abuja highway. It was gathered that the two GIG and ABC Transports buses are from Umuahia, Abia state.

Kidnapper arrested during attempted ransom collection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that military troops from the 93 Battalion, part of the 6th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, captured a woman suspected of being involved in kidnapping.

She was apprehended while attempting to collect ransom money for a victim who had been abducted in Taraba state.

Additionally, they have detained a well-known arms dealer who has been supplying weapons to criminals not only in Taraba but also in other regions of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng