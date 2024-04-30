Nigerian singer Davido directed his manager towards Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday (NBS)

Recall that the Unavailable hitmaker and his colleague Wizkid have been in an online rift following a series of events

The DMW boss, in reaction to a post made by NBS, dropped that should be delivered to the Star Boy executive urgently, stirring reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has sent a fierce message to his colleague Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, following their series of back-and-forth.

Recall the Starboy executive used his colleague’s leaked bedroom tape to make a joke on the internet, which triggered the entire heated episode the entertainment industry is facing at the moment.

Weighing in on their conflict, Nkechi Blessing alleged that the two singers were merely chasing clout and would soon release a hit.

“A banger is dropping soon from both of them, you heart it here first”, she wrote.

Regarding her comment, Davido informed her that he has no project with Wizkid. He added that he had many hit songs, whereas Wizkid did not, and then challenged him to release a song with him on the same day.

An enraged Davido urged him to give in to his demands while bragging about getting 80 hits.

“Ain’t shitt dropping. I have guys!! He don’t!! Tell him let’s drop Friday together. If dem born him well he should drop am ready!! I got 80 hits in the can ready!! Ayo please!! Activate me!!! No fit!! Solo short bitchh!!”.

Reacting to it, Nkechi noted how Davido was truly angry.

“haaaa 001 don vex finish”.

Nigerians react to Davido’s rant

sirzingone:

"He just Dey jump from one comment session to another omo ase."

prankhottiee:

"It’s coming from wizkid he loves chasing cl+out davido just love promoting his songs genuinely not some kinda clo*"

emperor_olatunde:

"Or else if anyone can point a single song of Davido that’s doing better than Essence or any of his album that’s doing better than MIL. Show workings no be chochocho."

being_mrs_babs:

"Abeg we are tired....una dey enjoy lives.... Fuel just scarce."

dianacool__:

"This thing really pain davido wizzy geh badmouth."

workofartby_emelda:

"I swear ignoring Wizkid would have been the biggest jackpot for Davido but em and his dammn management no get sense .. in the table if shame.. David Abeg seat this one."

