Lateef Adedimeji's wife, Mo Bimpe, is a year older today, March 23, and the actor put up a lovely post to celebrate her

Sharing photos of his partner specially taken for the day, Adedimeji revealed all that Bimpe has been to him since they got married

The actor who made promises to his wife also gushed over the kind of amazing love she has provided for him

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji in the celebratory post he shared to celebrate his wife Mo Bimpe on her birthday, disclosed how empty he would be without her.

He shared stunning photos of his partner, and in his caption, declared her his everything and the only person who makes him grin from ear to ear.

Lateef Adedimeji's wife celebrates birthday Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Adedimeji also went ahead to gush over the love his wife had given him since they got married. He made promises to her and expressed excitement over their future together.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Happy birthday my wife ,my love , my princess, my baby , my all. You are the only person who can make me grin. I'll always be your biggest cheerleader. You make my life brighter, and I will always be grateful. Without you in my life, something is missing Niyen I'm excited about our future as we age together. There is no one who has ever known me better than you. The best love is the sort that ignites our hearts and clears our brains, the kind that makes us reach for more and awakens our souls. That is what you have provided for me. May Allah be pleased with you and all you do . I celebrate my queen and I love you more everyday."

See the post below:

The birthday girl also put up the same photos shared by her husband on her page as she expressed gratitude to God for another year.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday ADEBIMPE OMO OBA Road to 23 loaded, Thank you Lord "

View Bimpe's post below:

Netizens celebrate Mo Bimpe

boluwatifecaleb0:

"Happy Birthday ma’am."

prettielara14:

"Happy birthday adebimpe."

sammyjhay34:

"More reasonable EXISTENCE ma'am ❣️"

adawiyahs_place:

"Happy birthday Hajia Rahmah."

oluwaseyifunmi_18:

"Happy birthday to her long life and prosperity"

temitopearemuofficial:

"Your wife is beautiful happy birthday baby❤️"

cath3rine.e:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful and adorable baby girl for life, one and only mrs Adedimeji, I could see y u are always calm, we aries are born to be. ❤"

Mr Eazi celebrates Temi on 27th birthday, shares loved-up photos

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, in his usual fashion, dropped a heart-melting post to celebrate his girlfriend, Temi Otedola.

The billionaire daughter turned 27 on March 20, and Eazi, on his Instagram page, shared loved-up photos of some moments they have spent together.

In one of the photos that sparked reactions from netizens, the singer assumed the role of his lover's hairstylist.

Source: Legit.ng