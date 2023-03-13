Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla aka Priscy, turned 22 on Monday, March 13, and she has been well-celebrated on social media

Her mum's lover Paulo also took to his page with photos of the 22-year-old to celebrate her big day with her

Paulo urged Priscy to enjoy her day, but some people had concerns over the fact that Priscy addressed Paulo as 'sir' instead of 'daddy'

Entertainment guru Paulo and Iyabo Ojo's lover has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate her daughter Priscilla aka Priscy, on her 22nd birthday.

Paulo shared different photos of the young influencer on his page and, in his caption, wished her a happy celebration.

The father of two also tagged his lover Iyabo in the celebratory post.

He wrote:

"Happiest birthday @its.priscyBIG22 Who is the PartY? Today is your day!!! Enjoy @iyaboojofespris."

See the post below:

Priscy replies Paulo

The 22-year-old expressed appreciation in the comment section, but her reply seemed off to some people who expected Priscy to see Paulo as a father figure.

Priscy wrote:

"Thank you sir ❤️❤️"

Reactions to Priscilla's reply

officialbig_frank:

"@its.priscy call him daddy joor.. Na him dey lash ur mum."

ifennaaa:

"@its.priscy sir or dad?"

joy.awambeng.9:

"@its.priscy daddy or sir."

biaosaratou:

"Thank you daddy ❤️❤️"

Nigerians join Paulo in celebrating Priscy

bbnaija__addict:

"Happy birthday baby girl."

scents_by_bukunmi:

"❤️❤️❤️More good life ahead Priscilla."

shebabiya:

"Happy birthday dear more fruitful years."

adeduntan4real:

"Happy birthday to my big baby girl ❤️❤️❤️"

omawunmi_11:

"Happy birthday dear ❤️❤️❤️"

splendidinterior_homes1:

"Happy birthday Iyabo Ojo Junior…..mummy’s look alike"

roksinstyles:

"Happy Birthday Priscy."

Iyabo Ojo and Omoborty celebrate their daughters on their birthday

Yoruba actresses Iyabo Ojo and Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty beamed with pride as their daughters turned new ages on Monday, March 13.

Celebrating their precious lookalikes, the movie stars took to their Instagram pages with posts dedicated to them.

Iyabo expressed how proud she is that her daughter Priscilla aka Priscy, has grown into a strong young lady.

Omoborty also put up a photo of her daughter Ifeoluwa and, like Iyabo, prayed for her.

Source: Legit.ng