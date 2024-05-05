A video of singer Tiwa Savage and her mother Cecilia speaking about her soon-to-be-release movie Water & Garri has emerged online

In a clip, Tiwa Savage asked her mother for her opinion about a scene of her kissing as well as her impression of the movie

The singer's mum's response in the trending video stirred hilarious reactions from some online users

Afrobeat Queen and actress Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, has continued pushing her soon-to-be-release movie, “Water & Garri,” named after her Extended Play (EP), released in 2021.

The mother of one left people talking after a fun video showed Tiwa and her mother conversing about the movie.

Tiwa Savage's mum reveals her favourite movie genres. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa asked her mother about her opinion of the movie. Rating the movie, Cecilia described it as “very nice.”

The singer also asked her mum if she felt shy watching her kissing scenes.

Responding, Tiwa's mum said she saw no reason to be shy, a comment which appeared to surprise the singer.

Towards the end of the video, the singer's mother listed horror and sex movies as her favourite.

Watch a video of Tiwa Savage and her mum speaking about her new movie below:

Recall that Tiwa Savage made headlines in 2023 after she announced her debut movie.

Reactions trail video of Tiwa Savage and her mum

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Snowflakes:

"I love her mum she is open minded."

Sewa:

"is good to hear that."

Tolababyyy:

"It’s the I’m not recording for me Tiwa dey lie to mummy."

EFA:

"nah Pikin way they make mama proud go make mama understanding."

o.m.o.b.o.la.n.l.e:

"Understanding mama."

stylva samuel:

"When it’s bringing good money lol."

Bigchoco1995:

"one love ma'ma number one herself."

Kaffy Adeola OriEuro:

"A mother's love is so really,your great support God bless you momma."

Emeka:

"Mama na Idan."

Omotola Ogunle:

"why shall I shy much love momma."

Tiwa Savage's reaction after seeing Odumodu smoking

Legit.ng also reported that Tiwa Savage trended after she expressed shock over Odumodu Blvck's smoking habit.

A viral video captured the two musicians, who teased their fans with their collaboration, having a good time at an open-air night party.

The mother of one was having a moment with other guests when she turned around and sighted the long, massive blunt Odumodu was lighting up.

Source: Legit.ng