Famous show promoter and Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo Okoye has stirred reactions online with a post he shared about his new lover

Paulo noted in his post that he had never seen anyone more passionate about Nigeria than his woman

The businessman, who is a huge supporter of Peter Obi and the Obidient movement called Iyabo a true believer of one Nigeria that has so much to offer the government

Famous Nigerian socialite and show promoter Paulo Okoye has sparked reactions online with a post about his lover, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

In the post, Paulo described Iyabo as a true believer in one Nigeria. He further noted that he was yet to meet anyone more passionate about the country than his woman.

Ace show promoter Paulo Okoye stirs emotions online with his post hailing his woman, Iyabo Ojo. Photo credit: @pauloo/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Paulo also noted that he hopes Iyabo will help the Nigerian government unite the country.

The businessman gave his reasons for making the comment, noting that Nigeria is in a huge mess and needs saving.

See Paulo's post hailing his woman Iyabo Ojo below:

See how netizens reacted to Paulo's post about Iyabo Ojo and Nigeria

@iyaboojofespris:

"Obim ❤️❤️ I love you forever."

@realangelaokorie:

"Beautiful woman in and out @iyaboojofespris love you till infinity."

@dammyzig:

"Iyabo don't worry history wl never forget you... we the Youth really knw what you did ... with pure mind God bless you ...with IYABO OJO I STAN."

@adakarl1:

"My Future Minister for Women Affairs."

@doubleteescollection:

"Anty Iyabo please do cinema movie make we use it to compensate you by standing for the truth."

@chigorizi_diamond_duchess:

"Even if I no gree for anything in this world, I agree on this one 200%.A true patriot. A democrat. A true Nigerian. A human being.Her selflessness is not new to me."

@kiitanbukola:

" If only some people can see through her , my amazing woman."

@bigboss.niran:

"My brother @pauloo2104 Iyabo hurt soo many Yoruba poeple by the video she did on Tinubu. She could have supported her candidate without giving an opinion on others. That is EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE that was lacking. This tribe is her source and she could have done better irrespective."

Iyabo Ojo and Paulo say their relationship is for enjoyment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that after Iyabo Ojo and Paulo made their relationship public, many people looked forward to them becoming husband and wife.

The couple, on an Instagram live session with media personality Daddy Freeze, gave fans an idea of what to expect from them.

Freeze asked if, eventually, the couple would make babies, and they both protested vehemently.

Source: Legit.ng