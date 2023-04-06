Actress Iyabo Ojo’s stepdaughter, Vanessa Okoye, recently made a revamp on her Instagram page that caused a stir

The young lady deleted pictures of the Nollywood actress and some others of her daughter, Priscilla Ojo

Vanessa in response to a blog that picked up the story made it clear that the change on her page has nothing to do with her father’s relationship with Ojo

Media executive and Iyabo Ojo’s boo, Paul Okoye’s daughter, Vanessa, recently raised brows in the online community after making some changes to her Instagram page.

Apparently, the young lady who has occasionally gushed over Ojo in public took down a chunk of the movie star’s pictures on her page.

Vanessa equally deleted some pictures of the Nollywood diva’s daughter and her step-sibling, Priscilla Ojo.

However, after controversial Instagram blog, Cutie_Juls reported the story, Vanessa was quick to set the records straight and note that her actions have no bearing on her father’s relationship.

"Cutie abeg na me be the stepdaughter! That something" your looking for no dey here abeg ! It is my page and I can do anything I want with it. The seasons have past. No come start unnecessary controversy.I Dey sleep," she wrote.

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Iyabo Ojo celebrates stepdaughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo dedicated special posts to her stepdaughter and Paulo’s child, Onyinye, as she clocks a new age.

The doting step mum took to her Instagram page with a lovely video of the celebrant who just clocked 26.

"Happy 26th Birthday my darling daughter @vanzyvanz this year is your year of greater achievement and happiness, keep winning and shine on nothing do you … I love you plenty,” the movie star captioned a video of the celebrant," Ojo's message read.

Fans and colleagues in the industry joined Iyabo in the comment section to wish the celebrant a happy celebration.

As if that was not enough, Iyabo Ojo also made sure to give her a pleasant and befitting surprise to make the day special.

Onyinye was pleasantly surprised with 'paranran', a bouquet of flowers and a teddy bear before her main jaw dropping gift.

