Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo turned a new age on April 2, and he was well celebrated on social media

The actress who gushed endlessly over her man shared a video of the moment she surprised him

The mum of two got her man jumping around and singing with her after he sighted his birthday cake

Iyabo Ojo brought out the child in her man Paulo after she surprised him with a huge and pretty birthday cake.

From indications, the duo seemed to be outside the country, but it didn't stop the actress from spoiling him.

Iyabo Ojo surprises Paulo with cute birthday cake Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Before Paulo stepped into the room, the actress gushed over him as she admired the cake, calling him her Obim and Odogwu.

Paulo entered the room, sighted his surprise, and broke into a happy laugh; he sang along and danced as Iyabo sang him a happy birthday song.

The attention to detail on the cake pleased the birthday boy.

Iyabo captioned the post:

"Still my big baby's day, Obim ..... @pauloo2104."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Iyabo's post

Iyabo Ojo heaps praises on Paulo

Iyabo Ojo goes the extra mile for her loved ones on their special days, and her man Paulo was the latest beneficiary of her outpour of love.

To mark his 56th birthday on April 2, the mum of two shared a tribute video on her Instagram page where she gushed over her man with sweet and inspiring words.

Iyabo tagged Paulo as her Odogwu, the best thing after sliced bread and one of God's best creations.

Source: Legit.ng