GTCO Plc has recorded an impressive profit after tax in the history of the Nigerian banking industry

Data shows that in the first three months of 2024, the financial institution reported more than six times the profits it made in the same period in 2023

The CEO of GTCO Plc, Segun Agbaje has shared insights into the company’s first-quarter achievements and future outlook

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), the parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), has recorded a profit after tax of N509.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

The amount is a 587.4% or six times increase when compared to N74 08 billion reported in the same period of 2023

GTBank profits continue to grow despite economic challenges. Credit: @Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

GTB's impressive profit from January to March 2024 is the highest reported in 12 years.

The profit recorded by GTBank is also the largest ever pre-tax profits in Nigerian banking history.

Breakdown of GTB's impressive performance

According to its financial results submitted to the Nigerian Exchange, the group reported a net interest income of N213.8 billion after deducting loan losses.

The bank also reported an increase in loans and advances to N74.945 billion as of March 2024, up from N66.935 billion in the same period in 2023.

Further checks show that customer deposits now stand at N9.20 trillion, a significant jump from N7.41 trillion in March 2023.

The bank’s total assets rose to N13 trillion from N9.6 trillion at the end of 2023. GTCo's entire profit after tax for 2023 was N539.6 billion, underscoring how significant this result is for the bank and its shareholders.

CEO reacts to GTBank's result

Segun Agbaje, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), remarked on the results:

“Our first quarter results reflect the unfolding value of what we have created across all our business verticals through the Holding Company Structure—from Banking and Payments to Funds Management and Pension. We are strategically positioned to effectively compete and meet all our customers’ needs within a unified, thriving financial ecosystem.”

Source: Legit.ng