Veteran musician Chief Ebenezer Obey received an overwhelming show of love from friends, family members, colleagues and other well-wishers on the occasion of his birthday.

The legendary musician in an Instagram post happily announced that he clocked 81 on Monday, April 3, and many flooded his comment section to join him in celebrating.

One of Obey's admirers described him as one worthy of emulation and proceeded to shower heartfelt prayers on him.

Chief Ebenezer Obey clocks 81 in style. Photo: @ebenezerobeymfr

Source: Instagram

"An example of a grandpa worthy of emulation. You’re worth more than Rubies. Grandpa to ju grandpa lo. Grabdpops. I’m proud of you and I wish you many more years. Ojo yin at No dale soju. Emi wa," the individual wrote.

In light of celebrating the highly respected juju singer turned gospel musician, Legit.ng compiled some photos and videos that captured some of his recent sightings in public.

1. Ebenezer Obey at Tony Elumelu's birthday

Although age is not entirely on his side again, it hasn't stopped the highly respected musician from making occasional appearances at social events.

Chief Obey's most recent public sighting was at the private birthday ceremony of business mogul, Tony Elumelu.

2. A legend at 80

In 2022, the music maestro clocked 80 and it was indeed a beautiful celebration of one who had shared his gift with the world.

From spiritual leaders to popular socialites and colleague in the entertainment industry, many paid their due respects to one of those who paved the way.

Many who hadn't seen Obey frequently got to see him more often than usual as he was all out to celebrate the age.

3. Obey at Dele Momodu's ovation carol

Chief Obey was among friends and family members who joined media mogul, Dele Momodu, for his annual Christmas Ovation Carol party.

In his usual fashion, Obey was seated at a spot as colleagues came to pay their respects to him. One picture captured the musician alongside veteran entertainer, Onyeka Onwenu.

4. A minister of God

Even though the music maestro performs from his chair at social functions nowadays, it hasn't made the highlife groove any different.

Chief Obey made an appearance at Covenant Harvest Church's 12th anniversary and he turned things up for Christian worshippers.

5. Birthday boy groove with Olusegun Obasanjo

An interesting highlight from Chief Obey's grand 80th birthday was his short dance session with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The birthday boy rose to his feet and moved to the left and right side alongside Obasanjo.

There's no denying that Baba Obey still has it in him and we wish him more happy years on earth!

