The embattled immediate former governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has shared reasons he won't return official government vehicles

Shaibu, who was impeached by the state's legislative arm in April, said he was not treated with fairness while in office

He appealed to the National Assembly to revise the constitution and avail deputy governors freedom and independence from their principals

The former deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, who was impeached on the ground of divulging state secrets to the public, has shared why he won't be returning the government-issued official vehicles.

The estranged former state government official said the law of the country is defective in the way it allows governors to treat their deputies the way they like.

Shaibu said he was forced to run with Obaseki by influential elders of the party in 2016

Source: Twitter

He said he had forwarded a proposal to the National Assembly to address the matter.

Shaibu spent his last days in an office outside the state government secretariat, and he chose not to stay at the designated deputy governor's residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He disclosed to a PUNCH reporter that he intentionally did that to avoid the public embarrassment of being evicted, as he had foreseen that the fragile relationship between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki would eventually collapse.

Shaibu declines to return official vehicles

Shaibu explained that he would not return the government vehicles in his custody because of many reasons.

The ousted deputy governor revealed that for almost eight years in office, he had only been given one official car.

He said the others he had with him were not functional optimally when he had them, but he used his funds to change their engines.

He said: "The vehicles they are referring to are the two Prado SUVs used by Lucky Imasuen as the deputy governor. The other Hilux was the one (Dr Pius) Odubu’s wife used, and the Land Cruiser was the one Odubu used. I took all those vehicles to the mechanic who changed their engine and refurbished them. Those are the vehicles that they are telling me to return.

Source: Legit.ng