Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has made enemies in and outside the movie industry because of her support for Peter Obi

Despite the callouts and dragging on social media, the actress has taken solace in her lover Paulo

Iyabo hugged her man, and they smiled sheepishly as they swayed to the music playing

Netizens have gushed over the couple, as many people noted that the actress' newfound love is why her colleagues are jealous of her

After fighting and getting dragged on social media, Iyabo Ojo is back to being lovey-dovey with her lover, entertainment guru, Paulo.

The actress shared a video with her man as they giggle and danced like teenagers in love.

Iyabo Ojo shared loved-up video with Paulo Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Smitten with each other, Iyabo and her man held each other as they silently gushed over each other on the dance floor.

In the caption of the post, the mum of two noted that she misses her lover.

She wrote:

"@pauloo2104 missing Obim "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Iyabo's post

Iyabo Ojo speaks after Tinubu’s win

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo reacted to Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Iyabo, a supporter of Peter Obi, revealed that her stance has not changed despite the election's outcome.

The mother of two added that she is proud she stood on the right path as she urged Nigerians to remain calm.

Source: Legit.ng