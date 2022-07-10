Veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs has finally attained the age of 80 to the delight of his fans and supporters

However, there is no story of the legendary movie star without mentioning his ever-supportive wife, Joke Silva

Legit.ng has compiled adorable photos that manage to give a grasp into the powerful love this two share for each other

Beyond their impact in the Nigerian movie industry, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva have remained an iconic couple who have defined what it means to be in love in the public’s eye.

For these lovers, the failure that is often attributed to celebrity marriages doesn’t have a place in the space they have cultivated for themselves over the years.

Photos tell enviable love story of Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs. Photo: @ajokesilva/@badmantej

Source: Instagram

From the days when they basked with youthful exuberance to the present where they are gradually ageing in our very eyes, Olu and Joke are real-life fairytale lovers.

The past few days have been riddled with a lot of emotions especially as Nigerians witness Joke wholeheartedly celebrate her husband on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

It’s a bitter-sweet experience, especially since the actor many people know is now an old man who is battling dementia.

In light of celebrating Olu’s birthday and Joke’s undying love, Legit.ng has compiled adorable photos of these lifelong partners. Check them out below:

1. Young lovers

Actress Joke Silva shared this image some days ago and it took many to a time when they were still just as young as their love.

Olu and Joke were both seen on stage acting in a play where they played the characters of Joseph and Mary.

There's no denying that the love they share for acting is just as deep as the love they have for each other.

2. Still waxing strong together

Even amid his struggle with dementia, Joke Silva continues to give life to the flame of love she has for her husband.

The Nollywood veterans made a powerful appearance at the AFRIFF event in November 2021 and Joke was all there for her husband.

A soul-stirring image from the night captured a fragile Olu whispering into his wife's ear as she wrapped her arms around him.

3. A daddy for all!

Just before Olu's sickness got the better part of him, he actively played the father figure role for his family and those around him.

The photo below was posted in celebration of International Men's Day. Olu is spotted with his grandson in the beautiful family picture.

4. Stepping out together

The photo below holds a special spot as one of the last few images taken of Olu and Joke when his health was still up there.

Here, he makes it to the premiere of Ebonylife's Chief Daddy movie and shows support for his wife who had a role in the production.

They served hot couple goals on the red carpet and many young lovers couldn't help but gush.

5. A lover's birthday

For his birthday celebration in 2020, Joke dedicated a lovely video mashup to her darling husband.

The video featured some epic throwback photos that detail a portion of their love story and their love for theatre.

"Hey birthday boyto God the Father be all the Glory," the actress wrote in the caption that accompanied the video.

6. 35 years of love

In November 2020, the iconic lovebirds celebrated 35 years of being in love with each other and taking the decision to spend their lives together.

For the occasion, Joke uploaded a beautiful photo in which they were both spotted rocking matching outfits.

"So in love with this couple you are exemplary to all of us," one well-wisher wrote while congratulating them.

7. Never too old for some PDA!

Earlier this year, Olu and Joke stepped out for a quick errand and the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other.

Some adorable photos that made it to social media captured Olu smiling heartily as his wife rested her head on his chest.

One social media wrote:

"If you have gone through this journey, to manage a person with dementia, you will give this woman a warm hug and love her more, she is the best wife no be for mouth. I managed my mum for 2 yrs and today she is back to normal and healthy. God heal him."

8. Hairstyle goals!

This adorable 2019 photo sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media after it went live on Instagram.

Olu and Joke appear to share some resemblance and this is particularly so because of their similar hairstyle.

Whether young or old, these legendary stars are always a delight for people who hope to build marriages that stand strong in spite of life's challenges.

Jide Kosoko prays for Olu Jacobs and wife Joke Silva

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Jide Kosoko was among several Nigerians who took to the comment section of Joke Silva after she posted a photo with her husband, Olu Jacobs.

Kosoko who seemed rather concerned about the actor’s appearance extended his deep and heartfelt appreciation to Joke for staying by her man’s side.

The veteran movie star went on to shower words of prayers on the much-adored Nollywood couple.

