Nigerian music star Peter Okoye of Psquare has joined his wife Lola Omotayo in celebration as she marks her 50th birthday

To make it more special, the Nigerian singer turned to a poet for his wife as he dropped some sweet rhymes

Peter shared some lovely photoshoots of his wife as he left many of his fans and followers gushing in the comment section

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of Psquare group, also known as Mr P, is currently making headlines over his wife Lola Omotayo’s 50th birthday today, September 2.

In a mood of celebration, Peter turned into a poet for his wife as he dropped some captivating rhymes in her honour.

Peter Okoye says Lola Omotayo is the wine in his life. Credit: @peterpsqaure

Source: Instagram

Sharing some cute birthday photoshoots of his wife via his social media timeline, Peter wrote:

“As wine ages, it matures into a drink that even the heavens crave for. You are the wine in my life. You are my sweet intoxication. Maturing into a more beautiful person year after year. Wishing you a very Happy 50th and fabulous Birthday my dear wife!”

See the post below:

Fans join Peter Okoye to celebrate his wife, Lola Omotayo, at 50

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages from fans and followers. See them below:

ifeyinwatiger:

"Happy 50th birthday ma'am. Live long and prosper beautiful. May the earth prosper you abundantly."

demikey4:

"Truly Truly Age is just a number 9 years older than you ."

coolestguy:

"Happy birthday more blessings @PeterPsquare you be man."

apostlezazu:

"50years??is she older than You?."

iamarmani:

"You wey dey read this thing hustle oooo....... see as this lady fresh pass my 23yrs old gf....Make money make ur wife no old pass your mama."

Lola Omotayo marks 50th birthday in style

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of PSquare’s wife, Lola, has clocked the milestone age of 50.

The celebrity wife turned the new age on September 2, 2022, to the joy of her many fans on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Lola posted a series of fabulous photos of herself with a birthday message in the caption.

She wrote:

“50 and Fabulous….. ❤️❤️ #birthdaygirl #september2nd”

The celebrant went for a bold look on her big day with her big red dress paired with a red crown, necklace and ring.

Source: Legit.ng