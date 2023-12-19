Nigerian beauty queen Mitchel Ihueze recently conveyed her profound love for her husband on social media

She posted a captivating series of photos from their wedding day, emanating joy and affection for her man

In her heartfelt post, Mitchel lovingly addressed her husband by the nicknames he deserved while affirming her love

After their successful wedding ceremony, Nigerian beauty queen Mitchel Ihezue gushed over her billionaire husband.

The elegant woman took to social media to share more breathtaking wedding images.

Legit.ng reported that in a flamboyant ceremony that held down the internet, the 57-year-old business magnate had an opulent wedding with the beauty queen.

Mitchel's husband's family gave her a brand new Range Rover as a wedding present to usher her into her home.

Proclaiming her undying love for her spouse in the new post, Mitchel stated that he is the one she has chosen to love.

"The one I love. The one I choose to love. The one I'll always love. #Unendinglove23.”

Netizens react to Mitchel Ihezue's wedding post

duchess_of_nenzev:

"We love u Mitchell. May God Bless ur union."

princessify_nwa:

"Making him laugh always is the real deal i love it congrats girl."

eventdiarymagazine:

"Congratulations and may your union be filled with all the good things marriage offers."

aliiiyshka:

"Congratulations Ugochi, God bless your union."

samefanta:

"May your home be continually filled with laughter and joy."

adabeautym:

"May your laughter has no end... Amen. Congratulations Wifey."

Mitchel Ihezue’s billionaire husband shares the story of how they met

Businessman Nicholas Ukachukwu, husband of MBGN World 2017 and Miss Universe Nigeria 2023, Mitchel Ihezue, recently shared the intriguing story of their meeting.

Recall that dignitaries from various spheres attended their extravagant wedding ceremony, which attracted attention online.

During the wedding reception, the billionaire businessman disclosed a playful prank he had orchestrated. He had asked the ex-beauty queen if she would consider marrying a pastor, to which she willingly agreed. Unknown to Mitchel, it was a test initiated by Nicholas, who was interested in her.

