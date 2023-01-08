A campaign video shared by Nollywood actress Regina Daniel on her Instagram from her husband's recent outing has got people talking online

The beautiful movie diva in the viral clip was seen thrilling her husband's supporters at the campaign with some sweet dance moves as they watched on in amazement

Even Regina's first son, Munir Nwoko also joined his dad's campaign train, and he was also seen in the viral clip jamming to a Mr Eazi song played at the rally ground

Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire politician, Regina Daniel, recently sparked emotions online with a video clip of herself dancing at her husband's campaign rally in Delta state.

In the video clip that has now gone viral, the movie star joined her husband Ned Nwoko again on his campaign train as he continues to seek to be Delta North senator at the National Assembly.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels stirs reaction online with her dance steps at her Ned Nwoko's campaign rally.

However, during this recent campaign outing, Regina Daniels got on stage and thrilled her husband's supporters with some amazing dance steps as they cheered her on.

The Public figures during this recent campaign outing also brought the first son along. Munir Nwoko was seen in the campaign video dancing while his parents addressed the crowd.

Watch Regina Daniels' sweet dance step at Ned Nwoko's campaign rally in Delta:

See how netizens reacted to Regina Daniels' dance step at her husband's campaign rally in Delta North

@pretty_signatures:

"Nobody will understand the kind of peace of mind Regina has, you won't understand this post until you marry a young man Prince Ned for senator jare."

@cheff_oge:

"I like you because you take your kids everywhere, keep been a careful mom."

@queen_vannnee:

"I hope you guys are seeing the way lady G is being supportive through out and no one is saying anything, please you guys should still be this, calm if she start to enjoy as a Queen. That she is."

@07_janet_:

"Na who get money I won marry."

@stephnynange:

"This might be misleading to some youths, some will think it’s okay to get married to ancestors for money. Nope ! You’re not Régi . No two situations are the same. Cut your coat according to ur size."

@elegant_skincares:

"OMO guy feel the bombom small again like baby go front I don’t trust some eyes here."

@libra_luvbabyker:

"I really like Regina she’s a real wife."

@amaka6807:

"One of the reasons he married you...keep it up."

@anuduangel2022:

"You re really trying as a wife, so supportive."

@vivian.6675:

"If e win e go marry 7th wife use celebrate am."

Regina Daniels’ 1st son Munir joins dad Ned Nwoko’s campaign, chants political party’s slogan in funny video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' first son, Munir Nwoko, joined in campaigning for his billionaire father, Ned Nwoko, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Delta North senatorial election.

In a funny video, Regina shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, December 8, Munir, who was carried by Ned, was seen chanting the PDP slogan to the people in attendance.

The video showed the people happily responding to Munir's chant as they said “Power to the people.”

