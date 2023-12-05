Former Miss Universe Nigeria Mitchel Ihezue has shared some lovely pre-wedding pictures with her beau

The beautiful lady is getting married to an older rich man who lost his wife three years ago

They met and fell in love and they are finally getting married grandly as they tease fans with photos

Former Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihezue will soon be happily married to the love of her life billionaire businessman, Nicolas Nkachukwu.

Recall the Legit.ng had reported that the former queen had found love in a man twice her age. The widower had lost his wife three years ago before meeting Mitchel and falling head over heels in love with her.

Ex beauty queen shares pre-wedding pics with hubby. Photo credit @mitchel_ihezue

They have been teasing fans with beautiful pre-wedding pictures ahead of their wedding ceremony taking place very soon. Ihezue shares another set of pictures taken before their marriage.

Mitchel Ihezue and his husband-to-be wear English attire for the pre-wedding shoot

In the picture collage that was shared on her Instagram page. The couple changed from their traditional attire which was used for their first photo shoot to corporate wear.

The groom wore a black suit and white shirt while the bride-to-be who was among contestant of the most beautiful girls in 2022 wore a floor-sweeping black gown.

See the beautiful photos here:

Fans react to the pictures posted by Ihezue

Netizens have reacted to the photos posted by the former beauty queen. Here are some of the comments below.

@omadan4u:

"Woww seems all the pretty ladies are specially reserved for wealthy old men."

@mz__chisom:

"Congratulation !! Ikukuoma is a big name with a large heart!! May God bless your new home."

@_tobamary:

"Is the way I support this union with my full chest, all these cut and join blogs go cry blood."

@diolsclassics:

"Pastor Ma…. Good Morning ma."

@_queendammy:

"Big congratulations, God bless your home."

@anita_ukah:

"God bless your Union. You look gorgeous ."

@chukwudubemmary:

"Congratulations, once again."

@michibeautylounge:

"Congratulations ."

@s.b.youme:

"Congratulations hun."

@its_nerita:

"May God bless your union."

Laide Bakare sparks third marriage rumour

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress, Bakare had sparked marriage rumours for the third time after posting pictures and videos with a mystery man.

In one of the videos, she accepted a ring from the man and she gushed over the lovely gesture.

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate her and wish her well.

