Nigerian businessman Ned Nwoko has encouraged men in the southern part of the country to be polygamous

Ned, who is married to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels among others, said an average southern man has only one wife but many girlfriends

The billionaire businessman claimed he and the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan have a common background and are serving Nigeria by having more than one wife

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman and actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, is making headlines with his statement about men in the southern part of the country.

According to Nwoko, southern men who stay away from polygamy are contributing to prostitution in the country.

Ned Nwoko claims average southern man has one wife and many girlfriends. Credit: @nednwoko @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian businessman, who has four wives and 19 children, made this known in an interview with Guardian Nigeria on Saturday, December 3.

According to him, an average southern man has one wife but many girlfriends

Nwoko, who is also a politician, said there are many women in the southern part of the country without husbands, which is why there is a high level of prostitution.

He stated:

“What some of our girls do to make ends meet is regrettable, and if our men emulate their northern counterparts by having more than one wife, that could probably change the situation.

"The average southern man has only one wife, but many girlfriends also, and he is spending his money on the girlfriends; sometimes even more than on his wife.”

Polygamy would make men concentrate on their family

Ned Nwoko said many men spend more on their girlfriends than their wives, adding that polygamy would help them concentrate on their families.

“The man, who has three wives, for instance, concentrates on them and his children; every money he makes is spent on the family and he is more likely not to have any girlfriends or concubines. The money those with several girlfriends spend on them is a gift, not an investment in the family.”

Common background with Ooni of Ife

The Nigerian businessman said his grandfather and the Ooni’s grandfather have some pictures together as he claimed he and the current Ooni Oba Enitan Adeyeye have a common background and their fathers served Nigerians by marrying many wives.

“And we are now also serving Nigeria by having many wives,” he said.

Netizens react to Ned Nwoko's statement on polygamy

See some of the reactions below:

jeffryprettypretty:

"Ashawo ancient of days don drop quote."

blackkamerican:

"Can you imagine every mallam to him own kettle. I still don’t want to share my MAN!!!!"

leaddyskincare:

"He can’t tell me he doesn’t have sidechics,No he can’t ‍♀️."

adeoluolatomide:

"Motivate and inspire them to embrace polygamy naa."

amarachiozioma92:

"In other words he’s not stopping at four wives many more to come."

llxrr__:

"And people said Regina made the right choice because if 10m. A man that feels he’s doing you a favour."

