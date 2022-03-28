Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and her husband have continued to give fans couple goals on social media

The movie star recently shared a series of photos of herself and her man playing like teenagers on her Instagram page

According to her, it has been 26 years of friendship, partnership and of being each other’s number one fan

Top Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is no doubt enjoying her love life going by her recent post on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of snaps of herself with her husband, Captain Ekeinde, having a good time.

The celebrity couple were seen having a wonderful time roller skating and they looked like teenagers as they smiled happily in the photos.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband playing like kids in lovely photos. Photos: @realomosexy

Omotola proudly flaunted her new silver haircut as she rocked an all-black outfit paired with her white and orange roller skates. Her husband also looked very youthful in his simple tshirt and jeans as they posed together for photos.

Not stopping there, the actress took to her caption to gush over her husband and the relationship they have together.

According to her, theirs has been 26 years of friendship and more. She wrote:

“26 years of Friendship... and partnership...Of being each other’s No1 fan ! ”

Fans and colleagues gush over Omotola and hubby

The veteran actress’ sweet post raised a number of lovely comments from admirers. Read some of them below:

Iamcaptaine:

“Awwn we go love oh.”

Thinkifan:

“My family ❤️❤️.”

Iam_sandiva:

“True love does exist.”

Veraagbenyi:

“May your union continue to grow stronger.”

Kim_empress1:

“I love your family momma❤️.”

Iam_araybian:

“All dis werey girls no go learn from this motivation post now oo.”

Lady_omotayo_arike:

“Congratulations forever to go.”

