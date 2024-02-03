A family of 16 has lost their father after he was kidnapped and killed by unknown gunmen in Koriga, Kaduna

It was gathered that the man was kidnapped and held hostage alongside his pregnant wife and a little child

According to Senator Shehu Sani, who recounted this tragic event, the man survived by three wives and 13 children

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Senator Shehu Sani has opened up on the insecurity in Nigeria and its adverse effect on families.

The former lawmaker in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng recounted how banditry had ravaged his home state of Kaduna, especially in the suburbs.

The tragic incident was said to have transpired in the Koriga area of Kaduna state. Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker narrated how a principal in one of the small communities in Kaduna state was kidnapped alongside his pregnant wife.

Senator Sani revealed that the man was killed, leaving behind a pregnant wife, two others (wives) and 13 children.

"A principal in Koriga, Kaduna, was kidnapped, was killed, his wife was abducted (the pregnant wife) and also a small child.

"He left about three wives and about 13 children."

Shehu Sani blames Buhuari's administration for rising insecurity

The lawmaker further expressed his concern noting that this trend has now transcended from the north down to the southwest and the southeast.

The former legislator claimed that corruption and insecurity are still ongoing, attributing them to what he believes is the mishandling and embezzlement during Buhari's leadership.

He said:

"By the time Buhari left power, 113 million people lived below the poverty line. We had over 100,000 that were killed by terrorists and resurgents: Half of that number were kidnapped, and he left a debt of over N77 trillion.

"We had seen how the Central Bank of Nigeria was turned into a bazaar and a Father Christmas.

“It became like a central bank under Indi Amin where people can just go and know their chairman. This is what was inherited in 2023.

"About security, trillions of naira were spent under Buhari in the last eight years. Whereby even service chiefs go to Buhari with a note and collect money, directly approved by the president."

He encouraged President Tinubu to embrace comprehensive reform and demonstrate to Nigerians that he differs from his predecessor.

The former legislator emphasised the need for a deliberate strategy to address insecurity and prevent the country from enduring the consequences of the previous administration's actions.

Shehu Sani reacts as gunmen assassinate 2 top Ekiti monarchs

In another report, Senator Shehu Sani condemned the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state.

Legit.ng reports that the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, were murdered on Monday, January 29.

In a statement, Sani expressed grief over what he called “brutal killing” and demanded that the perpetrators do not escape justice.

Source: Legit.ng