26 Years Old Former Beauty Queen, Mitchel Ihezue Shares Pre-wedding Photo With Man Twice Her Age
- Former Miss Universe Nigeria Mitchel is happy to be getting married and she has informed her fans about it
- She shared beautiful pre-wedding photos made into a collage on her Instagram page to show off in a lovely way
- The beauty queen tagged the post unending love as she is set to wed a businessman who lost his wife three years ago
Former beauty queen Mitchel Ihezue is in a happy mood after finding love in a businessman Prince Nicolas Nkahukwu who lost his wife three years ago.
The former Miss Universe Nigeria took to Instagram to share her adorable pre-wedding photos as she informed her fans that she was off the market.
The lady who was among the top ten prettiest contestants in 2022 made the photos into a collage. In the pictures, the former beauty queen was wearing a traditional wine and silver gown.
Her elderly husband-to-be was also wearing a white agbada and matching cap. They both coiled up in loved-up positions as they smiled for the camera. It was obvious that her entrepreneur husband is much older than she is.
See the post here:
Fans react to photos posted by the former Miss Nigeria
Netizens have reacted to the post made by the ex-beauty queen as she prepares for her wedding. Her are some of the comments below.
@darel.studio:
"Na money Na money Na money Na money o."
@oluwafadererami:
"Which one is “whose wife died 3 years ago” please rest!!!"
@adesuwamomodu:
"Superb wen money and love dey, I shall marry the sweet man of my d."
@stansn0w:
"Bro make we do fast marry oo, Our grandpas wan marry all our women."
@thegood_influencee:
"Lmao! U dey set her up for drags, it won’t work for you because they man also knew his wife died 3years ago nd decided to remarry this."
@zeph_official:
"We welcome you to ANAMBRA Nne."
@diolsclassics:
"Congratulations my Queen. Ahan such a Monday Reveal. Love Love to see it."
@resolute_norah:
"Cratulations, Mitchy. God bless your union."
@hadukes_foodmart:
"Incase this type of man or Ned is here, please am ready for your love come and take me away."
@bolanleh___:
"If me sef see this Regina Daniel’s way, na to marry before the end of December o."
Laide Bakare sparks third marriage rumour
In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress, Bakare had sparked marriage rumour for the third time after posting pictures and videos with a mystery man.
In one of the videos, she accepted a ring from the man and she gushed over the lovely gesture.
Fans took to the comment section to congratulate her and wish her well.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng