Former Miss Universe Nigeria Mitchel is happy to be getting married and she has informed her fans about it

She shared beautiful pre-wedding photos made into a collage on her Instagram page to show off in a lovely way

The beauty queen tagged the post unending love as she is set to wed a businessman who lost his wife three years ago

Former beauty queen Mitchel Ihezue is in a happy mood after finding love in a businessman Prince Nicolas Nkahukwu who lost his wife three years ago.

The former Miss Universe Nigeria took to Instagram to share her adorable pre-wedding photos as she informed her fans that she was off the market.

Mitchel Ihezue shares pre-wedding photo with man twice her age. Photo credit @motchel_ihezue

Source: Instagram

The lady who was among the top ten prettiest contestants in 2022 made the photos into a collage. In the pictures, the former beauty queen was wearing a traditional wine and silver gown.

Her elderly husband-to-be was also wearing a white agbada and matching cap. They both coiled up in loved-up positions as they smiled for the camera. It was obvious that her entrepreneur husband is much older than she is.

See the post here:

Fans react to photos posted by the former Miss Nigeria

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the ex-beauty queen as she prepares for her wedding. Her are some of the comments below.

@darel.studio:

"Na money Na money Na money Na money o."

@oluwafadererami:

"Which one is “whose wife died 3 years ago” please rest!!!"

@adesuwamomodu:

"Superb wen money and love dey, I shall marry the sweet man of my d."

@stansn0w:

"Bro make we do fast marry oo, Our grandpas wan marry all our women."

@thegood_influencee:

"Lmao! U dey set her up for drags, it won’t work for you because they man also knew his wife died 3years ago nd decided to remarry this."

@zeph_official:

"We welcome you to ANAMBRA Nne."

@diolsclassics:

"Congratulations my Queen. Ahan such a Monday Reveal. Love Love to see it."

@resolute_norah:

"Cratulations, Mitchy. God bless your union."

@hadukes_foodmart:

"Incase this type of man or Ned is here, please am ready for your love come and take me away."

@bolanleh___:

"If me sef see this Regina Daniel’s way, na to marry before the end of December o."

Source: Legit.ng