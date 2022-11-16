UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega is known for his closeness with some Nigerian celebrities, including Davido, Eniola Badmus, Cubana Chiefpriest, among others

Pastor Tobi has come under massive criticism for moving away from the norms in terms of church affairs

He is popular for donning designer outfits as he also vibes to secular songs, with his church choir going as far as performing some of these songs

Nigerian-born UK pastor Tobi Adegboyega is the pastor in charge of the NXTION Family, better known as the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed church and is famous for dining and winning with some Nigerian celebrities.

Some of his action has brought him under scrutiny, with some netizens refusing to accept he is a pastor while others prefer to address him as a celebrity pastor.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at the number of times Pastor Tobi made headlines.

1. Pastor Tobi's church choir performs Davido's Stand Strong

Pastor Tobi trended for days on Twitter after a video shared by celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest during one of his major services in London on Sunday, November 13, showed the church choir performing Davido’s Stand Strong in solidarity for the DMW label boss who lost his son.

The video showed the cleric joining his choir as they performed the song.

2. Veteran Fuji singer Kwam 1 drops a song dedicated to Pastor Tobi

Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde Marshal better known as K1 de Ultimate, stirred reactions on social media after he dropped a song titled 'Mo Gbohun Olorun Mi' in honour of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

It turns out, like many celebrities, Pastor Tobi is a close associate of the Fuji veteran, as they were seen spending a night out in the cleric's house.

3. Pastor Tobi lambast choir during service

A video which emerged online captured the moment the choristers in Adegboyega’s church were having a singing session, and he stepped in to take over from them.

To the surprise of many netizens, Pastor Tobi mentioned how his choir's chosen song bored him to death.

4. Pastor Tobi calls for support for worldly songs

In response to dragging him over his show of support for the afrobeats genre, the UK-based Pastor said he was glad young people have been able to make something out for themselves.

He urged fellow Christians to support afrobeats as it is the only way to influence the genre and get music stars to refine the quality of their song lyrics.

5. Pastor Tobi's church choir performs Ku Lo Sa with Oxlade

Singer Oxlade was in the news after a video of him performing his hit song ‘Ku Lo Sa’ with the UK-based clergyman Tobi Adegboyega’s church choir, Living Stone Nxtion went viral.

While Pastor Tobi said the video was done for fun and was unplanned, netizens insisted it was wrong.

Portable prostrates to greet Pastor Tobi

Pastor Tobi blessed Zazu crooner with the sum of £3000 (N1.6 million), and Portable showed appreciation for the kind gesture.

A video showed the moment the singer prostrated to greet the pastor in appreciation.

Some Portable fans reacted differently to the singer's action.

