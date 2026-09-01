Canada's immigration authority published the official fee schedule covering temporary residence, permanent residence, family sponsorship, and citizenship applications

Fees range from CAD 7 for an Electronic Travel Authorisation to CAD 2,495 for certain business immigration permanent residence applications

Nigerians planning to study, work, visit, or settle in Canada must pay the applicable fee before their application can be processed

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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published the official fee schedule for immigration and citizenship applications, covering every major application category from visitor visas to permanent residence and citizenship grants.

The fees are denominated in Canadian dollars and apply to all applicants, including those from Nigeria, regardless of where they are applying from.

Planning to move to Canada in 2026? Here is the full breakdown of visa, permanent residence and citizenship application fees. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Temporary Residence Fees

For those seeking to enter Canada on a short-term basis, an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) costs CAD 7. A visitor visa, whether single or multiple entry, costs CAD 100 per person, while families of five or more people applying together at the same time and place pay a capped family fee of CAD 500.

Extending a stay as a visitor also costs CAD 100 per person.

Students applying for a study permit, including extensions, pay CAD 150 per person.

Those who need to restore their student status first must pay CAD 246.25 for the restoration in addition to the study permit fee, bringing the total to CAD 396.25. The International Experience Canada fee is set at CAD 184.75.

Permanent Residence and Citizenship Fees

Economic immigration applicants, including those coming through the Express Entry system, pay CAD 1,590 for their own application.

This figure includes both the processing fee and the Right of Permanent Residence Fee (RPRF). Including a spouse or partner adds another CAD 1,590, while each dependent child costs CAD 270.

Business immigration applicants, such as those on the start-up visa route or self-employed persons pathway, pay a higher rate of CAD 2,495 for their own application, inclusive of the RPRF. Humanitarian and compassionate applications are set at CAD 1,260 per principal applicant.

The RPRF itself stands at CAD 600 and is charged as a standalone fee for most permanent residence applications. IRCC said applicants can pay it alongside their application fees to avoid delays.

The RPRF is the only fee refunded if an application is withdrawn or refused.

For family sponsorship, sponsoring a spouse or partner costs CAD 1,260, while sponsoring a parent or grandparent is also CAD 1,260. Each dependent child included in a sponsorship application attracts a fee of CAD 180.

Canadian citizenship for an adult aged 18 and above costs CAD 653, which covers both the processing fee and the Right of Citizenship fee. For minors under 18, the fee is CAD 100. A citizenship certificate costs CAD 75, and renouncing citizenship carries a fee of CAD 100.

Students seeking a Canadian study permit will pay CAD 150 Photo: Rogers Centre

Source: Getty Images

A permanent resident card costs CAD 50, and a permanent resident travel document, needed when a valid PR card is unavailable outside Canada, also costs CAD 50.

IRCC advises applicants to consult the relevant application guides for full details on how fees are paid and which specific documents are required alongside each payment.

Canada announces new requirements for work permits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has changed the rules for a key work permit exemption, blocking foreign workers from qualifying if they had not yet started their job with an overseas employer before relocating.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published updated guidance on July 29, 2026, revising the eligibility criteria for the C20 reciprocal employment exemption, which allows certain foreign nationals to work in Canada without first undergoing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

Source: Legit.ng