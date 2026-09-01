Popular streamer Peller gifted a groundnut seller and her daughter N1 million during a livestream session on Monday, August 31, 2026

The mother and daughter joined Peller's Instagram livestream and revealed they only used N3,000 to stock their groundnut business

The girl's calm reaction after receiving the money caught Peller off guard and sparked a heated moment between them

Popular Nigerian content creator Peller stirred conversation online after a video surfaced of him gifting a groundnut seller and her daughter the sum of N1 million during a livestream on Monday, 31 August 2026.

The mother and daughter appeared on Peller's Instagram livestream, where he engaged them in conversation about their small business. When he asked how much capital they used to stock up, the woman revealed they operated on just N3,000 worth of goods, holding up her bucket of groundnuts to show him.

Reactions as Peller gives groundnut seller and daughter N1 million, girl's low-key reaction stirs drama. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller then asked what price she would accept for the goods. She named N1 million, and without hesitation, Peller transferred the money. He asked them to check their account and confirm the funds had arrived.

Peller's reaction to the girl's response trends

Peller slams groundnut seller's daughter over her reaction. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

What followed is what set social media alight. Rather than an outburst of joy, the girl's reaction was visibly low-key, which clearly did not sit well with the streamer. He told her he was going to send her his account details so she could return the money.

The girl immediately began pleading with Peller and apologised for her response. Peller explained his position, saying that if he were the one receiving a gift, he would express genuine excitement and thank the giver in a truly special way.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller and the groundnut seller and her daughter speaking about their business below:

Fans react to the viral moment

The clip drew strong reactions from fans, with many siding with Peller while still urging him to let it go.

@suzzy_cute1 said:

"Honestly I don't blame you peller but forgive her please."

@agatha_lawson_ wrote:

"A whole one million ooo Kai, I go swim"

@aliceakraoritsema commented:

"I was about saying it self, no joy and jubilation at all."

@akinola.e.bolanle reacted:

"I thought as much …, a whole 1 million naira haba , pellet no vex pls , God will continue to bless u"

@melody44166 shared:

"1m like 100 naira but she really appreciate it sha just dat she is like dat wig girl."

@allie_oyindamola added:

"Even me wey get 9 - 5 … if person dash me 100k… I no fit talk ehn! the way I will use dance and hug to say thank you ehnnn.. you go think say I no Dey spend 100k finish in a day or 2 you don't know what it means to get free money these days!! Money you didn't work for… Money you didn't ask for ´Can you see my screen' for… it's not my money but I am equally pissed"

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche, as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng