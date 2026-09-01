Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Ogogo: Cleric Clarifies Truth About N25 Million Sent to Late Actor's Account, Shares His Dream
Nollywood

Ogogo: Cleric Clarifies Truth About N25 Million Sent to Late Actor's Account, Shares His Dream

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • A cleric at late actor Ogogo's eighth-day Fidau prayer paused the ceremony to address a claim circulating online about N25 million
  • The money was linked to a personal project Ogogo had planned before his death, not a mosque as bloggers had reported
  • Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after a short battle with cancer and was buried in Ilaro, Ogun State

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A cleric at the Fidau prayer held for late Nollywood actor Ogogo stepped forward to set the record straight on a claim that had been spreading across social media regarding N25 million that was sent to the actor's account before his death.

Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, following a brief battle with cancer. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun State, with his eighth-day Fidau prayer taking place on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Read also

Ogogo's 8-day Fidau prayer: Yinka Quadri gets emotional mid-speech; colleagues usher him off stage

Cleric shares late Ogogo's unfulfilled dream during his Fidau prayer
Ogogo: Cleric clarifies truth about N25 million sent to late actor's account. Photo credit@ogogohassan
Source: Instagram

What cleric said about the N25 million

During the prayer ceremony, the officiating cleric temporarily halted proceedings to address what he described as misleading information making the rounds online.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

He explained that Ogogo had long desired to renovate his grandfather's house, and even as he lay on his sick bed, he made sure the funds for the project were complete so the work could begin.

Cleric shares late Ogogo's unfulfilled dream during his Fidau prayer
Ogogo continues trending after his death. Photro credit@ogogohassan
Source: Instagram

The cleric was emphatic that the N25 million had nothing to do with a mosque. According to him, some bloggers had falsely claimed the funds were intended for mosque construction, but that account is untrue. The money was earmarked specifically for the house renovation that Ogogo had planned before his passing.

Ogogo's final wishes before his death

The cleric's clarification painted a picture of a man who, even in his final days, remained committed to a vision that meant a great deal to him personally. Ensuring that the funds were in place before he died appeared to be one of his last acts of intention.

Read also

BBNaija season 11 pays heartfelt tribute to late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo

A video of the two clerics speaking about the matter at the ceremony has drawn widespread attention from fans and followers of the late actor.

Here is the X video of the cleric speaking about the late actor's unfulfilled dream below:

Ibrahim Chatta pays tribute to Ogogo

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actors Ibrahim Chatta, Itele and Kelvin Ikeduba joined voices to celebrate the life and legacy of late veteran actor Ogogo.

In a video shared online, the actors paid tribute to the deceased, reflecting on his contributions to the Nigerian film industry and the impact he had on those around him.

However, Ibrahim Chatta's story moved many to tears. He recalled a touching moment from years ago that demonstrated just how deeply loved Ogogo was by fans and fellow actors. His recollection offered an emotional glimpse into the late actor’s relationship with those who followed and appreciated his work.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian Celebrity Gists
Hot:
Funny numbers Debra bollman Uganda Boy study medicine surgery