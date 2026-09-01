A cleric at late actor Ogogo's eighth-day Fidau prayer paused the ceremony to address a claim circulating online about N25 million

The money was linked to a personal project Ogogo had planned before his death, not a mosque as bloggers had reported

Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after a short battle with cancer and was buried in Ilaro, Ogun State

A cleric at the Fidau prayer held for late Nollywood actor Ogogo stepped forward to set the record straight on a claim that had been spreading across social media regarding N25 million that was sent to the actor's account before his death.

Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, following a brief battle with cancer. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun State, with his eighth-day Fidau prayer taking place on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Ogogo: Cleric clarifies truth about N25 million sent to late actor's account. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

What cleric said about the N25 million

During the prayer ceremony, the officiating cleric temporarily halted proceedings to address what he described as misleading information making the rounds online.

He explained that Ogogo had long desired to renovate his grandfather's house, and even as he lay on his sick bed, he made sure the funds for the project were complete so the work could begin.

Ogogo continues trending after his death. Photro credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

The cleric was emphatic that the N25 million had nothing to do with a mosque. According to him, some bloggers had falsely claimed the funds were intended for mosque construction, but that account is untrue. The money was earmarked specifically for the house renovation that Ogogo had planned before his passing.

Ogogo's final wishes before his death

The cleric's clarification painted a picture of a man who, even in his final days, remained committed to a vision that meant a great deal to him personally. Ensuring that the funds were in place before he died appeared to be one of his last acts of intention.

A video of the two clerics speaking about the matter at the ceremony has drawn widespread attention from fans and followers of the late actor.

Here is the X video of the cleric speaking about the late actor's unfulfilled dream below:

Ibrahim Chatta pays tribute to Ogogo

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actors Ibrahim Chatta, Itele and Kelvin Ikeduba joined voices to celebrate the life and legacy of late veteran actor Ogogo.

In a video shared online, the actors paid tribute to the deceased, reflecting on his contributions to the Nigerian film industry and the impact he had on those around him.

However, Ibrahim Chatta's story moved many to tears. He recalled a touching moment from years ago that demonstrated just how deeply loved Ogogo was by fans and fellow actors. His recollection offered an emotional glimpse into the late actor’s relationship with those who followed and appreciated his work.

Source: Legit.ng