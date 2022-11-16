Flamboyant clergyman, Tobi Adegboyega, has emphasized his strong support for the afrobeats genre and its stakeholders

During a recent church appearance, Adegboyega stressed the importance of showing support for the music genre before attempting to positively influence it

Adegboyega’s position sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community with some people sharing counter opinions

UK-based Nigerian clergyman, Tobi Adegboyega, has responded to those calling for his head over his brazen show of support for the afrobeats genre and its stakeholders.

The flamboyant man of God said this during a recent church appearance where he addressed thousands of young people.

UK's Pastor Tobi makes a case for afrobeat. Photo: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

According to Adegboyega, he only just started listening to the genre in recent times and it is commendable that young Nigerians have been able to make something of themselves despite the odds against them.

The clergyman charged fellow Christians to show support for afrobeats as it is the only way to influence the genre and get music stars to refine the quality of their song lyrics.

Watch the man of God speak below:

Social media users react

lorineogor said:

"Jesus never drove sinners away, He showed concern and love to them before preaching the word of GOD to them. You can’t win a sinner by rebuking them, that will chase them farther away from GOD."

albuggy said:

"The problem is that religion has clouded our senses , we determine what is right and wrong via our sentimental reasoning but He came so that the lost ones might be saved . Pastor T said the truth. May we always listen to understand."

kingoftwins_ said:

"Church is not for preaching to the converted weekly, it is for kingdom influence. This right here is the main idea."

shegzy30bg said:

"Everything that pastor talks always inspire me dont chase them bring them close to improvise there song to be more better and fantastic."

grace_found_me_always said:

"Sir, with all due respect, there’s a time and place for everything, and no man, no circumstance, no situation should take God's place, especially in what you’ve dedicated and ordained as his sanctuary. Secular music has no place in the house of God whatsoever. Stop it!"

