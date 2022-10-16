Popular Nigerian writer, Solomon Buchi, has taken to social media to share his thoughts about UK man of God, Pastor Tobi

In a length Facebook post, he criticised Pastor Tobi, and among other things, accused him of using the man of God tag as a costume

This comes shortly after a video of Oxlade performing his hit song ‘Ku Lo Sa’ with Pastor Tobi's choir went viral online

UK-based clergyman Tobi Adegboyega, continues to cause controversy both on and offline. And the latest to react to his ministerial methods is Solomon Buchi.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, the writer called out the pastor on his method of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

According to Buchi, Pastor Tobi is no man of God but rather wears the label like a costume.

"More than associating with worldly celebrities; his choir keeps singing worldly songs, the latest was Oxlade. A church? The London-based Nigerian designer and larger-than-life pastor who glides in luxurious cars and bling outfits barely preaches the gospel. Check his Instagram page, and his YouTube. Not one message on salvation, sanctification in Christ, consecration, etc. Show me if you find one."

Buchi went on to state that he had listened to some of the said pastor's messages, which revolved around hope, wealth, and reestablishing gang leaders into a lifestyle of wealth.

According to Buchi, this is a deeply warped theological stance with no depth and care about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He continued:

"The SPA.C nation also runs a problematic ministerial system where these ex-gang members and ex-convicts are ordained pastors without proper ministerial training. I went on their IG pages and it oozed luxury and everything that reminds you of this world — mammon. Biblically, the idea of the ministry is problematic.

Socially, the associations pastor Tobi keeps are disturbing and the image built doesn’t glorify Christ. It glorifies Gucci. His ‘church’ may work as a community group, definitely not a church. I wouldn’t ram into a plethora of accusations leveled against SPA.C nation because there’s not enough proof to validate that, but many ex-members have a lot to say about that gathering."

